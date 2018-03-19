Real Madrid Transfer News: Contract Rumours Reportedly Dent Mauro Icardi Hopes

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Inter Milan will reportedly open talks with star striker Mauro Icardi over a new deal after Easter, which could end any hopes Real Madrid have of landing the Serie A sensation this summer.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Inter plan to increase Icardi's €110 million release clause (£96.3 million), as well as extending his stay until the summer of 2023 (h/t Calciomercato.com).

Icardi's deal isn't due to expire until 2021, but his release clause looks affordable in today's market, particularly for a player who has displayed the kind of world-class scoring form the Argentinian has in Italy.

The Nerazzurri frontman ended a two-month goalscoring drought—though he was injured for a portion—by hitting four goals in Inter's 5-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday. OptaPaolo highlighted Icardi's prolific touch in Italy's top flight:

While Icardi sits second in the Serie A top-scorer stakes on 22 goals for the season, second to Lazio's Ciro Immobile (24), Real striker Karim Benzema has had a lacklustre 2017-18, netting only four times in La Liga.

One can scrutinise the Frenchman further when considering the standard of the team he's playing in and the ammunition he receives. BT Sport commentator Adam Summerton believes Icardi's haul is all the more impressive considering his supporting cast:

It's worth noting Icardi's release clause can be triggered only by teams outside Serie A, and the promise of a €7 million-per-year salary (£6.1 million) is likely to help tempt the player in prolonging his San Siro stay.

Former Inter and Real hitman Ronaldo is one of football's most famous examples of players who have represented both clubs, and he recently recommended remaining in Italy to Icardi, per Goal:

Marco Ruiz of Spanish daily AS wrote that Benzema, 30, has scored 44 fewer goals than Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain since he left Madrid in 2013. One could argue La Liga to be a superior proving ground when it comes to goal stats, but Higuain's ratio with Napoli and Juve is damning of Benzema all the same.

There's more to strikers than what they bring to the table in goals, but while ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan was recently happy to praise Benzema's buildup ability, he noted a forward needs to be finishing chances too:

Icardi's release clause by no means makes him cheap, but after Neymar's £200 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, paying less than half that sum for the Argentinian looks like good business.

Inter's captain is in his fifth season at the San Siro, and the former Barca academy member has spent his entire professional career in Italy. Reports of fresh contract negotiations could be damaging to Real's bid to sign Icardi.