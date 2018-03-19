Ultimate Deletion: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw March 19

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw will get beautifully absurd, as The Ultimate Deletion invades the red brand.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt's feud is finally getting the treatment it deserves. The two enemies will meet in a wild and unconventional match at Hardy's home, where he will have his son, gardener and the Lake of Reincarnation to assist him.

It all promises to be a conversation starter, at the very least, and potentially one of the most memorable matches in WWE history.

Elsewhere on Monday's show, the red brand will continue its march toward WrestleMania 34. Raw has to figure out whether a singles competitor is eligible for a tag team titles match. The pay-per-view may have some other bouts added. And we will see whether WWE scripts another act of truancy for Brock Lesnar.

It all goes down in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.

Read on for an early look at the show with the help of news updates, the Raw preview on WWE.com and storyline projections. Raw will air on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET.

News, Rumors

It looks as if WWE need not worry about whether Roman Reigns is connected to a steroid ring, as jailed former CEO of Wellness Fitness Nutrition Richard Rodriguez had claimed.

Filmmaker Jon Bravo supposedly had damning evidence. But when he revealed his much-teased video, there was nothing of substance. As Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet noted, "The video was published on Friday evening and included zero proof of any wrestlers, including Reigns, being tied to WFN."

Meanwhile, the Rey Mysterio watch took an unexpected turn.

After weeks of rumors that the former world champ would re-sign with WWE, he chose to ink a deal with a far smaller company, as Tennessean writer Nate Rau reported: "Mysterio has joined Nashville-based Aro Lucha as a performer and co-owner of the company and will appear on the first season of the upstart promotion's television show."

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, though, Mysterio is still in talks with WWE about a potential return (h/t Raj Giri on Wrestling Inc).

And on Monday's Raw, fans are set to see Ronda Rousey live. Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online that the former UFC star is scheduled for Monday's show.

WWE had previously announced that Rousey would be on every Raw leading up to WrestleMania, but she's missed a number of episodes already.

Raw Streaks

Finn Balor has momentum on his side as he preps for his Intercontinental Championship match against The Miz and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

The Irishman knocked off Seth Rollins on the previous edition of Raw to extend a modest streak. Per CageMatch.net, Balor has won three consecutive matches on the show and is 6-2 in his past eight one-on-one TV and PPV bouts.

The Miz's cronies, on the other hand, are in a far different position.

The Miztourage, one of several duos to fall short in last week's tag team Battle Royal, has lost nine matches in a row, per CageMatch.net. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are winless in 2018 as a team. There have been flashes of WWE treating them as a threat to the red brand's babyfaces, but that hasn't stuck.

Preview

Is Braun Strowman the No. 1 contender for the Raw Tag Team Championships?

The announcers weren't sure to make of the situation when The Monster Among Men won the tag team Battle Royal to decided The Bar's WrestleMania challengers. Strowman may be as fearsome as two men, but he's not an official team.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle has to make a call. Monday's Raw should reveal whether Angle forces Strowman to get a partner or nullifies his Battle Royal win.

The latest episode will also feature a match once believed to be a WrestleMania bout: Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss.

Rather than challenge Bliss for the Raw women's title, Asuka chose to seek out a showdown with Charlotte Flair of SmackDown Live. Bliss took the opportunity to mock The Empress of Tomorrow for that decision, a choice she will have to pay for in the ring in Dallas.

Lesnar will supposedly finally appear on Raw after weeks away, but WWE has been teasing his arrival for a long while, only to have him "no-show." The plan is clearly to paint Lesnar as a guy who doesn't care about WWE and shows up when he wants to while Reigns plays the loyal workhorse.

The Big Dog spoke up about double standards when it comes to the universal champion, and it got him suspended. On Monday, we will see whether Reigns abides by that suspension and whether Lesnar continues to be an absentee champion.

In the show's most anticipated match, Wyatt will clash with Hardy in a bizarre battle reminiscent of what we saw from the Enlightened One at Impact Wrestling.

The rivals will meet at The Hardy Compound to settle their rivalry. Previews of the bout show we are getting the full "broken" treatment. That means the chaos set to unfold will feature the Hardy clan, a dilapidated boat, drones and whatever nuttiness Hardy and WWE have come up with.

Regardless of whether The Ultimate Deletion is a flop or a revelation, Wyatt vs. Hardy will be the talk of the night.