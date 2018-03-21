2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions After First Week of Free Agency

0 of 32

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The future is now, and NFL teams aren't waiting until next month's NFL draft to better position themselves for a potential franchise-saving prospect. Instead, free agency served as a catalyst for significant draft maneuvering, and quarterbacks drove the market.

After missing out on Kirk Cousins, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets knew they weren't situated well to obtain their signal-caller of choice with the sixth overall pick. So, general manager Mike Maccagnan orchestrated a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire the third overall selection, and the organization now has a much better opportunity to land an elite field general.

The Buffalo Bills also made a move by flipping the 21st overall pick and left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 12th overall selection, likely in an attempt to be better positioned for a run at a quarterback prospect.

These trades showed the complementary process of roster-building. Free agency fills the gaps. Nailing the draft is paramount.

This year, a quarterback (or three) will lead the way.