Chris Paul Says He'll Pay Gerald Green's Fine for Shoving Gorgui Dieng

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) and Houston Rockets forward Gerald Green (14) are restrained in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Minneapolis. Green was ejected on the play as the Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 129-120. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green is likely to face a fine after shoving Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng in defense of point guard Chris Paul during an altercation in Sunday's game.

Paul said Green won't have to pay a dime of whatever penalty is handed down by the NBA.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Paul said he plans to pay Green's fine. Green came over and shoved Dieng in the back after the big man had pushed Paul over with 10:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 129-120 win.

The respective shoves led to the teams nearly coming to blows, and referees were forced to separate players. Green was ejected from the contest, while Dieng received a technical.

"I'm just trying to be there for my teammate," Green told reporters. "I saw something happen and I reacted. I paid the consequences for it. I learned my lesson, got ejected, try not to do that again, and hopefully we're going to move forward from this."

