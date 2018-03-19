Chris Paul Says He'll Pay Gerald Green's Fine for Shoving Gorgui Dieng

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green is likely to face a fine after shoving Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng in defense of point guard Chris Paul during an altercation in Sunday's game.

Paul said Green won't have to pay a dime of whatever penalty is handed down by the NBA.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Paul said he plans to pay Green's fine. Green came over and shoved Dieng in the back after the big man had pushed Paul over with 10:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 129-120 win.

The respective shoves led to the teams nearly coming to blows, and referees were forced to separate players. Green was ejected from the contest, while Dieng received a technical.