Floyd Mayweather Tells TMZ He's Going to Apply for MMA License

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s transition to MMA is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Mayweather told TMZ he is planning to apply for a license that will allow him to compete in mixed martial arts, with the goal of making his UFC debut some point in the near future.

"Everything takes time. Eventually, we're gonna apply for the license, and hopefully we can fight," Mayweather said.

Mayweather added the process could take six to eight months for him to be ready for his debut. He's planning to train with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

"Floyd Mayweather is interested in taking an MMA bout, maybe a few of 'em," Woodley said on The Hollywood Beatdown. "So, who better than The Chosen One to teach him the ropes on how we get off the ropes and get in the cage?"

Maywether, 41, retired from boxing last year after earning a 10th round TKO win over UFC star Conor McGregor, who was making his professional boxing debut. It's unclear who Mayweather would face in the UFC, but the rivals have been sharing barbs on social media.

UFC President Dana White has said the organization has spoken to Mayweather about a potential bout. Given his amateur status in the discipline, it seems unlikely the UFC would immediately have Mayweather fight McGregor, who is the sport's top star and arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

But the spectacle of it all and potential to rake in hundreds of millions in revenue could force White to throw caution to the wind and set up Mayweather-McGregor II.