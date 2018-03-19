Golden Shoe 2017-18: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points Table on March 19

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah opened up a six-point lead over Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Shoe thanks to his four-goal haul on Saturday, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi both replicated his feat to climb into the top 10.

Salah put Watford to the sword as Liverpool beat the Hornets 5-0, Icardi's Inter beat Sampdoria by the same scoreline and Ronaldo helped fire Real Madrid to a 6-3 win.

Messi struck in Barcelona's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to grab second place.

Here are the standings:

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 28 goals x 2.0 difficulty factor = 56.0 points

2. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 25 x 2.0 = 50.0

T3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 24 x 2.0 = 48.0

T3. Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain: 24 x 2.0 = 48.0

T3. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 24 x 2.0 = 48.0

6. Jonas, Benfica: 31 x 1.5 = 46.5

7. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 23 x 2.0 = 46.0

7. Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid: 22 x 2.0 = 46.0

7. Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan: 22 x 2.0 = 46.0

7. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

Rules: UEFA have assigned a difficulty rating between one and two to all European leagues, which is multiplied by a player's goals to calculate his points tally.

Goals are worth 1.5 points in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, for example, whereas Europe's top five leagues have a maximum difficulty rating of two, and so goals scored in them are worth two points each.

It was clear from the outset that Salah was hungry for goals, having failed to find the net against Manchester United in his last outing.

He struck following a mazy dribble inside four minutes, and he had another before the break when he converted Andrew Robertson's cross.

The Egyptian twisted and turned before slotting home to seal his hat-trick, and netted a rebound to round out the scoring.

Football365's Daniel Storey noted the significance of his stellar form, while former Liverpool striker Michael Owen also remarked on his efforts:

Messi won't grab the headlines after a weekend in which Salah, Icardi and Ronaldo all hit four, but his effort from 20 yards not only helped Barca open up an 11-point lead in La Liga, it also marked the ninth consecutive season in which he has reached 25 goals in the Spanish top flight.

Owing to a spell on the sidelines with injury, Icardi had not scored since January 5, but he also enjoyed a landmark as he reached 100 goals for Inter Milan and surpassed the same milestone in Serie A.

BT Sport Football shared the highlights of his performance, which included a backheel:

He remains on the same league tally as Ronaldo for the season.

The 33-year-old opened the scoring against Girona with a first-time strike from Toni Kroos' pass, and got the second half off to the perfect start when he applied a confident finish to Karim Benzema's through ball.

A rebound sealed his hat-trick:

He grabbed his fourth in added time, with Kroos the provider once more.

It's remarkable Ronaldo is even in contention for the Golden Shoe, given he had scored just four times in La Liga prior to January 21.

However, if he maintains his current form for the remainder of the run-in, Salah will have yet another rival to contend with at the top of the standings.