Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic Announce Birth of First Child

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic Announce Birth of First ChildMarch 19, 2018
World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger and retired tennis star Ana Ivanovic have announced the birth of their first child, a son.
The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder, now with Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, took to his official Twitter account to celebrate the arrival on Monday:
Basti Schweinsteiger @BSchweinsteiger
Welcome to the world our little boy!👶🏼 We are so happy.❤️ @AnaIvanovic https://t.co/j5Kp6u0CiJ
The couple announced back in November that they were expecting a child together, having wed in Venice in July 2016.
Serb star Ivanovic also illustrated her delight at the boy's birth via her official Instagram account on Monday, posting a photo of their first child's bedroom:
The new addition to the Schweinsteiger-Ivanovic family is sure to have some sporting expectations upon his shoulders, his father being one of the greatest footballers of his generation and his mother once ranked No. 1 in the tennis world.
Ivanovic announced her retirement from the sport in December 2016 after recurring injuries dented her attempts to return to the top, having last held the WTA's No. 1 placement back in 2008.
Schweinsteiger was absent for the Fire's trip to Minnesota United on Saturday as he remained in Chicago to be with Ivanovic, with his side suffering a second successive defeat without their German playmaker.
