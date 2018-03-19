Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic Announce Birth of First Child

David Banks/Getty Images

World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger and retired tennis star Ana Ivanovic have announced the birth of their first child, a son.

The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder, now with Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, took to his official Twitter account to celebrate the arrival on Monday:

The couple announced back in November that they were expecting a child together, having wed in Venice in July 2016.

Serb star Ivanovic also illustrated her delight at the boy's birth via her official Instagram account on Monday, posting a photo of their first child's bedroom:

The new addition to the Schweinsteiger-Ivanovic family is sure to have some sporting expectations upon his shoulders, his father being one of the greatest footballers of his generation and his mother once ranked No. 1 in the tennis world.

Ivanovic announced her retirement from the sport in December 2016 after recurring injuries dented her attempts to return to the top, having last held the WTA's No. 1 placement back in 2008.

Schweinsteiger was absent for the Fire's trip to Minnesota United on Saturday as he remained in Chicago to be with Ivanovic, with his side suffering a second successive defeat without their German playmaker.