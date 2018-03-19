Liverpool Reportedly Target Leander Dendoncker as Emre Can Replacement

MB Media/Getty Images

Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker is the latest player said to be attracting Liverpool's interest as a potential replacement for Emre Can, whose Anfield future remains up in the air approaching the end of his contract.

Dendoncker, 22, came close to joining West Ham United in January and wanted the move, but Italian website TransferMarketWeb (h/t Rob Guest of Football.London) reported the Reds are now ready to enter the race.

Per Guest's report, Juventus and Bayern Munich are among the suitors most fiercely linked with a move for Can when his deal expires at the end of this season.

Dendoncker, meanwhile, has had on-off success at Anderlecht of late, splitting his time between midfield and centre-back this term.

Belgian football writer John Chapman offered some context on the club's difficulties:

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta recently told Italian news agency ANSA (h/t Metro) Can remains the Bianconeri's priority when asked if his side would be making a move for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere on a free: "It is well known that we are concentrating on Emre Can, who will have to give us an answer. He will be the first goal if he shows interest. Otherwise, we will have to move to other targets."

Liverpool have already sealed the signature of RB Leipzig middle man Naby Keita, and the Guinea international looks set to give Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a more rounded engine room.

Keita enjoyed a goalscoring display in RB Leipzig's 2-1 comeback victory over Bundesliga champions Bayern on Sunday, after which the BBC's John Bennett teased the talent en route to Merseyside this summer:

Dendoncker would be considered a more regimented defensive midfielder than anything currently among Liverpool's ranks, although Can would resemble the Belgian most closely in terms of style.

Can leads the Reds' midfield in tackles made with 2.6 per Premier League game on average this term, per WhoScored.com, and the German was no more definite on his future when commenting on a potential exit in early March, via Goal:

Dendoncker is clearly open to a Premier League transition from the Pro League given comments he gave to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Sky Sports' Mathieu Wood) in February: "If deals still have to be arranged in the evening on January 31, there is little chance that there will be a breakthrough. West Ham seemed to me, however, a nice club to take the next step in my career."

Anderlecht would be much more likely to sell one of their key assets at the end of the season rather than midway through the campaign, and Liverpool's interest could tempt the player even further.