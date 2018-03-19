NBA Playoffs 2018: Latest Postseason Odds and Standings

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The 2017-18 NBA regular season comes down to the final weeks. In one conference, the playoff picture looks set while there's a battle royal in the other.

Most expect the Golden State Warriors to take a trip to their fourth successive NBA Finals. Though, with relatively healthy rosters, six teams have a realistic shot at a championship run.

As the case every year, injuries will play a part in deciding who finishes the season on a strong note. Typically, when asked about seeding, most players and coaches will downplay its significance.

However, between evenly matched opponents, home-court advantage could help or hurt a club's chances of winning a close series.

Which teams should care most about postseason seeding? Are we overlooking the hottest team in the league?

First, take a look at the latest championship odds, per OddsShark, and the current standings:

Latest Championship Odds (Top 10 Teams)

1. Golden State Warriors (-135)

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (+500)

3. Houston Rockets (+1000)

4. Boston Celtics (+1000)

5. San Antonio Spurs (+1400)

6. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1600)

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2500)

8. Milwaukee Bucks (+4000)

9. Toronto Raptors (+5000)

10T. Miami Heat, Washington Wizards (+6600)

Eastern Conference Standings

1. x-Toronto Raptors (52-18)

2. x-Boston Celtics (47-23)

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (40-29)

4. Washington Wizards (40-30)

5. Indiana Pacers (40-30)

6. Philadelphia 76ers (38-30)

7. Milwaukee Bucks (37-32)

8. Miami Heat (37-33)

9. Detroit Pistons (30-39)

10. Charlotte Hornets (30-40)

11. New York Knicks (25-45)

12. Chicago Bulls (24-45)

13. Brooklyn Nets (22-48)

14. Orlando Magic (21-49)

15. Atlanta Hawks (20-50)

Western Conference Standings

1. y-Houston Rockets (56-14)

2. y-Golden State Warriors (53-17)

3. Portland Trail Blazers (44-26)

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (43-29)

5. Utah Jazz (40-30)

6. New Orleans Pelicans (40-30)

7. San Antonio Spurs (40-30)

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-31)

9. Denver Nuggets (38-32)

10. Los Angeles Clippers (37-32)

11. Los Angeles Lakers (31-38)

12. Sacramento Kings (23-48)

13. Dallas Mavericks (22-48)

14. Memphis Grizzlies (19-50)

15. Phoenix Suns (19-52)

*x-Indicates team clinched a playoff spot

*y-Indicates team clinched a division title

A Race for the No. 3 Seed in the East

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons lag 6.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the eighth seed. Barring a major collapse, the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference playoff picture will remain after the final regular-season game.

Nonetheless, there's a compelling storyline surrounding the No. 3 seed, which secures home-court advantage in the first round and possibly draws the Boston Celtics, who have rested point guard Kyrie Irving down the stretch, in the following round. How will head coach Brad Stevens handle his minutes in a seven-game series?

In the East, consider the No. 3 seed as the sweet spot for a club that can avoid the Toronto Raptors until the conference finals and also push to extend a series with the Celtics in the second round.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hold the spot, but the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers trail by a game in the loss column. A semifinal matchup between LeBron James and Irving would produce the most compelling second-round matchup in recent memory.

Houston Rockets Headed for Top Spot in the West?

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Warriors are having to deal witj Kevin Durant (ribs), Klay Thompson (hand) and Stephen Curry (ankle) out at the moment. There's no reason to panic, yet, but the defending champions will likely enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed.

Head coach Steve Kerr doesn't have a reason to rush his stars back to action. While the All-Stars nurse injuries to prepare for the postseason, the coaching staff will take an extensive look at the reserves in expanded roles. It's an opportune time to strengthen the supporting cast in case injuries to key players linger or affect their postseason performances.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have an inside track to the top seed in the Western Conference with a three-game lead over the short-handed Warriors. After advancing to three consecutive NBA Finals, Golden State isn't worried about the No. 1 seed. When healthy, they can outscore an opponent on any court.

It's a significant accomplishment for the Rockets. Based on their 27-6 record at the Toyota Center, we're headed toward a Houston vs. Golden State score-a-thon in the conference finals.

Portland Trail Blazers Ride 13-Game Win Streak

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Despite a 13-game win streak that includes a victory over the Warriors with Curry and one without him on the floor, the Portland Trail Blazers garner little interest as a team to watch in the West.

Ironically, amid an 11-game win streak, the Utah Jazz dealt the most recent loss to the Blazers (115-96) February 11 at the Moda Center.

Perhaps guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have to combine for 100 points to grab the basketball world's attention. Quietly, the Blazers hold the No. 3 seed, and it's their ceiling since they're nine games behind the Warriors with 12 games left on the schedule.

Portland may still lose ground to the teams on their heels. The Minnesota Timberwolves have dropped to the eighth spot but list only 4.5 games behind the Blazers.

Starting with Houston Tuesday, Portland will face four clubs in the postseason picture. We'll see how this underrated group matches up against the league's best in a short time frame.