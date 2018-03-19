2018 NFL Mock Draft: Projections for 1st-Round Prospects in Midst of Free Agency

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It's already been a wild offseason by NFL standards as big free-agent signings, blockbuster trades and surprise releases have already taken place, and the NFL draft isn't even here yet.

Hats off to the Cleveland Browns for making some big-time moves to put the franchise in the right direction for the first time in, well, what seems like forever. But another team that recently made waves was the New York Jets who moved up three spots in the NFL draft to, presumably, select a quarterback.

With some quarterbacks garnering large contracts this season, the market is as competitive as ever and some teams, like the jets, might look to the draft for their future quarterback rather than put all their eggs in one basket with a free-agent signing.

With that in mind, let's take a look at my updated mock draft as free agency continues.

2018 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns—Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants—Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. New York Jets—Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

4. Cleveland Browns—Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos—Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

6. Indianapolis Colts—Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Denzel Ward, DB, Ohio State

8. Chicago Bears—Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

9. San Francisco 49ers—Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

10. Oakland Raiders—Derwin James, DB, Florida State

11. Miami Dolphins—Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

12. Buffalo Bills—Marcus Davenport, DL, UTSA

13. Washington Redskins—Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

14. Green Bay Packers—Joshua Jackson, DB, Iowa

15. Arizona Cardinals—Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

16. Baltimore Ravens—James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

17. Los Angeles Chargers—Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

18. Seattle Seahawks—Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

19. Dallas Cowboys—Harold Landry, LB, Boston College

20. Detroit Lions—Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

21. Cincinnati Bengals—Arden Key DB, LSU

22. Buffalo Bills—Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan

23. Los Angeles Rams—Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

24. Carolina Panthers—Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

25. Tennessee Titans—Mike McGlinchey, G, Notre Dame

26. Atlanta Falcons—Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma

27. New Orleans Saints—Connor Williams, G/T, Texas

28. Pittsburgh Steelers—Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

29. Jacksonville Jaguars—Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

30. Minnesota Vikings—Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

31. New England Patriots—Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

32. Philadelphia Eagles—Vita Vea, DL, Washington

Latest Buzz

Colts trade down, Jets move up

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With the Jets trading up three spots they can swing for the fences in this year's NFL draft. Their trading partner? The Indianapolis Colts, who will now pick No. 6 instead of No. 3 but will also gain two second-round picks this year along with a 2019 second-rounder as well.

Did the Colts fleece the Jets? The argument can be made that the Jets may have moved up three spots in the draft to take a quarterback that might not be there by the time their selection comes around. After all, the likes of the Browns and New York Giants are in need of a quarterback.

Whether it's Josh Rosen, Josh Allen or Sam Darnold, it's very possible that two of those three quarterbacks will be gone by the time the Jets are on the clock.

As for the Colts, it's a win-win.

Indianapolis doesn't need a quarterback despite Andrew Luck's shoulder issues. At No. 6, the Colts could still draft a top-flight player such as defensive end Bradley Chubb, guard Quenton Nelson or a cornerback in Minkah Fitzpatrick or Denzel Ward. But the best part of this trade is the addition of two second-round picks, which the Colts could either use to draft players with or us in trades.

The Colts are making moves, and this is only the beginning.

Where will Baker Mayfield end up?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In my latest mock draft above, I have the polarizing Oklahoma Sooner quarterback going to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 15 to play backup under Sam Bradford. But in all honesty, Mayfield could go anywhere in this draft—even in the top five.

Mayfield has his critics, but there's no doubting his collegiate resume as a passer and competitor. Besides the Browns, Giants and the Jets, the Denver Broncos are a team who could be looking for their quarterback of the future at No. 5.

While the Broncos just signed Case Keenum this offseason, do they believe he's their franchise quarterback for years to come?

With all due respect to Keenum, this feels more like a stopgap signing, much like the Browns did when they picked up Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills.

Drafting Mayfield at No. 5 might be a bit high, but drafting quarterbacks at the top of a draft is never a sure thing. Mayfield's production at Oklahoma speaks for itself. Whether or not that translates to the NFL is anyone's guess.