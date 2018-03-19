5 Stars Who Need the Biggest Push on Road to WWE WrestleMania 34March 19, 2018
5 Stars Who Need the Biggest Push on Road to WWE WrestleMania 34
The Road to WrestleMania is the time of year when WWE officials seem to put the most effort into building the stars who will walk out of the biggest show of the year with the most significant victories.
This year's build to WrestleMania 34 has seen some interesting storyline developments, but some Superstars need more attention from the creative team.
A few wrestlers going into the event as champions haven't been booked strong enough to look like they have any chance of retaining, and the challengers haven't been built up much better.
Ironically, the one person who has been pushed the hardest isn't even challenging for a singles title. Braun Strowman has been booked as an unstoppable monster, but WWE thought he would be better suited in a tag titles match than one with a more important championship.
WWE still has a couple of weeks to rectify the situation. This article will look at five Superstars who need the biggest pushes heading into WrestleMania 34 on April 8.
Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura won the right to challenge the WWE champion at The Showcase of the Immortals by winning the men's Royal Rumble, but it doesn't feel like WWE has done enough to make him feel like a contender for the title.
Nakamura is popular with the WWE Universe and has a reputation for great performances. He has been riding that popularity for a long time, and officials haven't needed to try hard to get him over.
However, the random feuds, inconsistent booking and a lack of big rivals before AJ Styles have kept him at the level of an upper-midcard performer.
WWE needs to make Nakamura look strong heading into 'Mania, and a series of wins over big stars is the best way to do it. The only problem is a lot of the stars WWE would sacrifice in this situation have their own WrestleMania matches to prepare for.
Rusev
Rusev Day continues to gain momentum despite WWE doing little to push Rusev or cohort Aiden English.
The Bulgarian Brute has been especially strong in his in-ring performances lately, but he has rarely had his hand raised unless he cheated to win.
Considering he has spent his entire WWE career as a heel, it might be time to try booking Rusev as a babyface and giving him a match at WrestleMania.
If WWE has the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year, Rusev should be a top contender to win. He could use the boost, and the crowd would erupt if he were victorious.
The Miz
The Miz has been complaining about WWE's treatment of him and the Intercontinental Championship since before he switched brands from SmackDown Live to Raw last April.
The thing is, he's right. The A-Lister has been one of the promotion's most consistent performers in the ring and on the mic in recent years, but for whatever reason, WWE officials seem happy ignoring him.
Sure, The Miz gets the occasional big feud, but he usually ends up being defeated by someone WWE wants to push.
It's time WWE recognized Mike Mizanin's hard work and gave him a big win at WrestleMania. Defeating both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in the same match would be a feather in The Miz's cap.
Harper and Rowan
Is there any greater example in wrestling history of WWE dropping the ball with a popular act than The Wyatt Family?
Not only did WWE water down Bray Wyatt until his epic promos were repetitive after suffering numerous losses, but it failed to make Luke Harper and Erick Rowan into the dominant tag team they have become.
As The Bludgeon Brothers, Harper and Rowan have found a new lease on life. Their attire and novelty mallets may be a bit over the top, but when has WWE been known for its subtlety?
Attacking The Usos and The New Day at Fastlane put Harper and Rowan on a collision course with both teams. We will likely see them compete in a Triple Threat match for the tag titles at WrestleMania.
This means WWE only has a few weeks to build this feud into one the fans will care about. The Usos and New Day don't need any help getting over with the WWE Universe, but The Bludgeon Brothers would benefit from a few more high-profile wins.
Having them defeat The Usos and The New Day in separate matches would help them build momentum heading into the pay-per-view and turn them into legitimate threats to the tag champs.
Nia Jax
With Asuka choosing to challenge for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss is without a clear challenger.
WWE has plenty of amazing talents to choose from, but the one Superstar who needs and deserves a title shot more than anyone is Nia Jax.
The Irresistible Force has been steadily improving over the past year, but WWE has yet to pull the trigger on making her an unstoppable champion.
Jax has suffered numerous losses to women she should be throwing around like rag dolls, and it is beginning to hurt her credibility as the monster WWE clearly wants her to be.
Since Asuka is out of the picture, WWE needs to have Jax make it clear to Bliss she is coming for the Raw women's title at WrestleMania.
Who do you think deserves the biggest push on the Road to WrestleMania 34? Share your thoughts in the comments section.