2018 College Football Spring Games Schedule: Dates, Top Storylines for Top Teams

2018 College Football Spring Games Schedule: Dates, Top Storylines for Top TeamsMarch 19, 2018
College football thrusts itself back into the spotlight over the next month, when spring practices take place across the nation.
The practices and spring games give head coaches an early look at incoming freshmen, transfers and players in new roles.
Every major program faces different challenges entering spring ball, but there are a few that are more difficult than most.
Below is a guide to every spring game being played in March and April, and a few things worth watching in the next month.
2018 Spring Game Schedule
March 24
East Carolina
North Texas
Vanderbilt
San Jose State
March 31
South Carolina
Western Michigan
April 6
Coastal Carolina
FIU
April 7
Purdue
Tulsa
BYU
Illinois
NC State
West Virginia
Ole Miss
TCU
UAB
Eastern Michigan
Wake Forest
Auburn
Utah State
Houston
Michigan State
Georgia State
April 13
UMass
Kentucky
Buffalo
Wisconsin
Arizona State
Army
Syracuse
April 14
Ball State
Kent State
Boston College
Indiana
SMU
Toledo
Maryland
Duke
Tulane
Georgia Southern
Louisiana Tech
Louisville
Minnesota
Missouri
Pittsburgh
South Alabama
Utah
Fresno State
Ohio State
Iowa State
Middle Tennessee
Oklahoma
Texas-San Antonio
USF
Bowling Green
Clemson
Florida
Old Dominion
UNLV
USC
Virginia Tech
Rutgers
Stanford
Texas State
Texas A&M
Florida State
Miami
Texas Tech
Arizona
Boise State
Cincinnati
Michigan
Navy
North Carolina
Northwestern
Rice
Temple
UConn
April 20
Georgia Tech
Iowa
April 21
Akron
Nebraska
Notre Dame
Baylor
Louisiana
Miami (Ohio)
Alabama
Colorado State
Ohio
Tennessee
UCLA
Penn State
Washington
Western Kentucky
Georgia
Mississippi State
Washington State
Wyoming
Oregon
Charlotte
LSU
UCF
Louisiana-Monroe
Texas
Arkansas State
Florida Atlantic
Kansas State
Southern Miss
Troy
April 28
California
Kansas
Marshall
Oklahoma State
Nevada
Hawaii
Northern Illinois
Virginia
What Will Michigan's Offense Look Like?
One of the most intriguing storylines in college football is what kind of performance head coach Jim Harbaugh gets out of the Michigan Wolverines.
After plenty of struggles at quarterback a year ago, the Wolverines are hoping they can turn to Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson as one of the potential answers.
However, the 21-year-old's status for 2018 season is still up in the air due to the situation at his former school.
According to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, the request by Patterson to be immediately eligible is at a standstill.
Brandon Peters is the incumbent ready to take over the starting role if Patterson can't participate in 2018, or he'll be the main competitor alongside the former Ole Miss gunslinger.
Regardless of which player takes the snaps in 2018, Michigan needs an upgrade from the production it received from Wilton Speight and John O'Korn in 2017.
With pressure mounting on Harbaugh after an 8-5 campaign, he must press the right buttons with his quarterbacks in his fourth year in charge, and the evaluation process begins with spring practice and the April 14 spring game.
What Happens With Alabama's Quarterback Situation?
After Jalen Hurts led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the CFP National Championship Game, Tua Tagovailoa became the star of the contest, with his second-half performance leading coach Nick Saban's team to the title.
Entering the 2018 season, Hurts and Tagovailoa are worthy of playing time, and with that being the case, Saban isn't ruling out the potential of both signal-callers featuring on the field.
When talking to ESPN's Chris Low, Saban outlined his thought process on the situation.
"The most important thing is to play the best guy, and if both guys can play winning football, it's not out of the question that we'll find a role for both guys in fairness to both guys," Saban said. "I don't know that there's any more to it than that."
Hurts' resume is incredible for someone with two years of college experience, as he's been a reliable performer at the position, but Tagovailoa brings more explosiveness with his arm, which could lead to the Hawaiian taking over the starting role.
In addition to figuring out the quarterback situation, the Crimson Tide are taking the first steps in replacing players headed for the NFL, such as Calvin Ridley and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
We'll get an early look at some of the contenders for vacant starting roles during Alabama's April 21 spring game.
