2018 College Football Spring Games Schedule: Dates, Top Storylines for Top Teams

College football thrusts itself back into the spotlight over the next month, when spring practices take place across the nation.

The practices and spring games give head coaches an early look at incoming freshmen, transfers and players in new roles.

Every major program faces different challenges entering spring ball, but there are a few that are more difficult than most.

Below is a guide to every spring game being played in March and April, and a few things worth watching in the next month.

2018 Spring Game Schedule

March 24

East Carolina



North Texas

Vanderbilt

San Jose State

March 31

South Carolina

Western Michigan

April 6

Coastal Carolina

FIU

April 7

Purdue

Tulsa

BYU

Illinois

NC State

West Virginia

Ole Miss

TCU

UAB

Eastern Michigan

Wake Forest

Auburn

Utah State

Houston

Michigan State

Georgia State

April 13

UMass

Kentucky

Buffalo

Wisconsin

Arizona State

Army

Syracuse

April 14

Ball State

Kent State

Boston College

Indiana

SMU

Toledo

Maryland

Duke

Tulane

Georgia Southern

Louisiana Tech

Louisville

Minnesota

Missouri

Pittsburgh

South Alabama

Utah

Fresno State

Ohio State

Iowa State

Middle Tennessee

Oklahoma

Texas-San Antonio

USF

Bowling Green

Clemson

Florida

Old Dominion

UNLV

USC

Virginia Tech

Rutgers

Stanford

Texas State

Texas A&M

Florida State

Miami

Texas Tech

Arizona

Boise State

Cincinnati

Michigan

Navy

North Carolina

Northwestern

Rice

Temple

UConn

April 20

Georgia Tech

Iowa

April 21

Akron

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Baylor

Louisiana

Miami (Ohio)

Alabama

Colorado State

Ohio

Tennessee

UCLA

Penn State

Washington

Western Kentucky

Georgia

Mississippi State

Washington State

Wyoming

Oregon

Charlotte

LSU

UCF

Louisiana-Monroe

Texas

Arkansas State

Florida Atlantic

Kansas State

Southern Miss

Troy

April 28

California

Kansas

Marshall

Oklahoma State

Nevada

Hawaii

Northern Illinois

Virginia

What Will Michigan's Offense Look Like?

One of the most intriguing storylines in college football is what kind of performance head coach Jim Harbaugh gets out of the Michigan Wolverines.

After plenty of struggles at quarterback a year ago, the Wolverines are hoping they can turn to Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson as one of the potential answers.

However, the 21-year-old's status for 2018 season is still up in the air due to the situation at his former school.

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

According to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, the request by Patterson to be immediately eligible is at a standstill.

Brandon Peters is the incumbent ready to take over the starting role if Patterson can't participate in 2018, or he'll be the main competitor alongside the former Ole Miss gunslinger.

Regardless of which player takes the snaps in 2018, Michigan needs an upgrade from the production it received from Wilton Speight and John O'Korn in 2017.

With pressure mounting on Harbaugh after an 8-5 campaign, he must press the right buttons with his quarterbacks in his fourth year in charge, and the evaluation process begins with spring practice and the April 14 spring game.

What Happens With Alabama's Quarterback Situation?

After Jalen Hurts led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the CFP National Championship Game, Tua Tagovailoa became the star of the contest, with his second-half performance leading coach Nick Saban's team to the title.

Entering the 2018 season, Hurts and Tagovailoa are worthy of playing time, and with that being the case, Saban isn't ruling out the potential of both signal-callers featuring on the field.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

When talking to ESPN's Chris Low, Saban outlined his thought process on the situation.

"The most important thing is to play the best guy, and if both guys can play winning football, it's not out of the question that we'll find a role for both guys in fairness to both guys," Saban said. "I don't know that there's any more to it than that."

Hurts' resume is incredible for someone with two years of college experience, as he's been a reliable performer at the position, but Tagovailoa brings more explosiveness with his arm, which could lead to the Hawaiian taking over the starting role.

In addition to figuring out the quarterback situation, the Crimson Tide are taking the first steps in replacing players headed for the NFL, such as Calvin Ridley and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

We'll get an early look at some of the contenders for vacant starting roles during Alabama's April 21 spring game.

