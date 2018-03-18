Isaiah Thomas Says 'Anything Can Happen' When Asked If He'd Play for Celtics

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Despite what was an acrimonious departure from the team, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas isn't ready to rule out a return to the Boston Celtics.

Thomas responded on Twitter that "anything can happen" when asked if he'd consider signing with the Celtics in the summer:

Last October, Thomas told Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins that he was considering never talking to Celtics general manager Danny Ainge again after Boston traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Thomas said in January he and Ainge have since reconciled.

Considering his best years in the NBA came with the Celtics, it shouldn't be all that surprising that Thomas would potentially want a reunion.

Boston, on the other hand, might not be so sold on the idea unless Thomas was willing to accept a backup role behind Kyrie Irving. Based on his comments in January about his shot selection with the Cavaliers, per ESPN Cleveland's Jordan Zirm, that seems unlikely:

Thomas will be an intriguing free agent to follow in the offseason. While his numbers have improved following his trade to the Lakers, he's still well below the heights he reached in his final year in Boston. Thomas is averaging 15.9 points and 5.3 assists and shooting 34.8 percent from three-point range in 15 games with Los Angeles.

Between the style clash he'd present with Irving, as well as the fact Terry Rozier has another year left on his contract before hitting restricted free agency, Thomas can probably cross the Celtics off as one of his potential destinations.