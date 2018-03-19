NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ndamukong Suh, Terrelle Pryor and More

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

NFL free agency's second wave still features some major names capable of changing the outlook in divisions, if not the entire league.

As such, the rumor mill has been on fire despite major names finding homes. It helps trades can still play a role and did when the New York Jets made their gigantic move to trade up in the draft by striking a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Such a move is normally reserved for during the draft itself, so the desperation to get it done now speaks to the overall vibe of the market—there is more money to spend than ever and droves of quarterback problems throughout the league, as well as at other premium positions.

Here's a look at the latest rumors making the rounds.

DeMarco Murray

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Running back isn't a premium position anymore, yet the rumors keep piling up because of the slow-starting nature of the action.

Next up on the mill is DeMarco Murray, the guy cut by the Tennessee Titans because they got younger with Derrick Henry. Luckily for the 30-year-old back, teams still see value in what he could offer if healthy.

This would explain why he had a visit with the Miami Dolphins, according to the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad:

The interest certainly makes sense from Miami's perspective after the team averaged 3.9 yards per carry as a whole last year. While the offensive line is getting completely rebuilt, the idea is Kenyan Drake needs a complement for the duration of a season.

Murray can certainly fill the need. Things don't look good at face value considering he ran for 659 yards and six scores on a 3.6 per-carry average a year ago, but he dealt with nagging injuries. If he's more like the guy who ran for 1,100-plus yards in three of his four seasons prior to 2017, the Dolphins will get a win well after the market's opening.

Terrelle Pryor

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Things have a funny way of coming full circle in the NFL, which is the case here with Terrelle Pryor's trip to free agency.

Pryor busted hard on his one-year deal with the Washington Redskins last year, going from a 1,000-yard campaign with the Cleveland Browns to all of 240 yards and a score over nine games in Washington.

Now back on the market again, Pryor will look for another prove-it deal and might get it with the Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Funny, because Pryor spent time with the Seahawks in the 2014 preseason after coming over via trade from the Oakland Raiders. Then, though, he was still trying to make things work at quarterback and wasn't open to the idea of playing wideout, so he promptly lost the backup gig and got cut.

Now Pryor is perhaps back again, this time playing the position coaches in Seattle wanted him to previously. The Seahawks already signed Jaron Brown but lost Paul Richardson, meaning there is plenty of room for Pryor to work on the outside across from Doug Baldwin.

It'd be somewhat fitting if Pryor put up another big year at wideout with the Seahawks, which would mean another trip to market and rightfully searching for a longer deal.

Ndamukong Suh

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Ndamukong Suh is taking his sweet time on the open market—as he should.

Suh, only 31 years old, is looking to cash in on another major deal and shouldn't have a hard time finding one provided the way he's playing the market.

Cut by the Dolphins, ESPN's Dianna Russini had reported the Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys had an interest. Rapoport reported the New Orleans Saints were in on him, too. Those Saints seemed to make a good impression, and the Tennessee Titans entered the fray, according to a note by Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz:

Schultz went on to point out the Los Angeles Rams are now in the mix, too.

That last point is especially scary— Suh on the same line as Aaron Donald would cause some problems for opposing offenses, to say the least. While he's spent his career on the interior of a 4-3 front, Suh could undoubtedly show off some versatility in the 3-4 next to Donald as part of a playoff push.

Any of the potential suitors make sense, though. Most want to win now and are willing to throw the necessary cash at Suh to roster him for a few years before he likely hits the market again, much as he did with the Miami Dolphins on a gigantic deal that really turned out to pay him about $60 million over three years.

Suh helped change contracts for non-quarterbacks given the droves of guarantees and the now-popular three-year structure. How he once again changes the market might be more important to watch than where he lands.