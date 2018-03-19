WWE WrestleMania 34 Rumors: Latest Reports on Potential Card, Top Superstars

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will soon invade the city of New Orleans for WrestleMania 34, and the rumor mill surrounding the top stars and anticipated match card continues to churn out speculation ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals.

From reports on Ronda Rousey's preparations for her debut match alongside Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to proposed championship matches expected to be added to the growing card, the rumor mill has worked overtime with the most prestigious event of the WWE calendar on the horizon.

Find out what the internet reports and wrestling insiders believe Vince McMahon's sports-entertainment empire has in store for you come April 8 with this rundown of the most recent rumors and reports.

Prepping Ronda and WrestleMania Expectations

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported "the belief is Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Ronda Rousey are laying out the entirety of their match at WrestleMania 34 ahead of time, and practicing it."

One of the marquee bouts on the card, it makes sense WWE would put so much effort into ensuring the layout and execution is perfect and, more importantly, that Rousey is presented favorably.

The highest-profile signing the company has made since it convinced Brock Lesnar to return to the squared circle in 2012, Rousey has the potential to have long-lasting effects on the company and its utilization of women as legitimate marquee attractions.

Making sure she is presented favorably, with no room for a major blunder or botch on the biggest stage of her incredibly young wrestling career is a wise move on the part of WWE officials and the other, more experienced performers involved.

Angle even referenced Rousey's tireless training efforts ahead of the show on Instagram, with a photograph depicting the exhausted former UFC megastar:

The match may not go on last come April 8, but it figures to be the most anticipated from a mainstream media standpoint as Rousey still demands attention based on her accomplishments in the Octagon and her influence in women's mixed martial arts.

SmackDown Contributions to the WrestleMania Card

Wrestling Observer Radio reported SmackDown Live is expected to add two major championship Triple Threat bouts to the WrestleMania card.

United States champion Randy Orton will defend against Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal in the next logical step of that ongoing program, while SmackDown tag team champions The Usos will put their titles on the line against The New Day and The Bludgeon Brothers.

The matches continue the Triple Threat trend of this year's event as WWE management struggles to get all of the talented members of its enormous roster on the card in some form or fashion.

The Orton-Roode-Mahal match has been building for the last month or so as The Modern Day Maharaja has repeatedly taken exception to his absence from the title picture. He has left both babyfaces lying in recent weeks.

Orton just won the title at Fastlane, earning him the elusive Grand Slam Championship honors.

Also at Fastlane, The Bludgeon Brothers brutalized both The Usos and The New Day, leaving them lying in a heap in an attempt by WWE Creative to enhance their credibility and position them as the next logical challengers for the titles.

Given the match between New Day and The Usos did not conclude, it also makes sense that Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would stick around the title picture.

AJ Styles Injury Concerns?

Chris Featherstone of WrestlingInc.com reported WWE champion AJ Styles did not work Saturday night in Odessa, Texas, as scheduled after suffering what appeared to be an injury Friday night in Madison Square Garden:

"At Friday's live event, Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura were scheduled to face Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. An injury angle was done at the beginning of the show where Owens and Zayn injured Styles. Styles had to be assisted to the back after referees threw up the 'X' sign, which typically indicates that immediate attention is needed for a legitimate injury."



A fan at the show posted a photo of Styles on being helped out of the arena by trainers on her Twitter account.

Styles returned from the locker room and used a chair to fend off Owens and Zayn. While that would seem to indicate the injury was nothing too severe, the fact he missed the remaining shows on the tour would suggest whatever the injury is, it is concerning enough for WWE officials to pull him.

The timing here could not be any worse.

If Styles is injured significantly enough to miss shows, one has to wonder if he will be ready to defend his title against Nakamura at WrestleMania in what is one of the most anticipated matches on the card. Longtime competitive rivals dating back to their days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Styles vs. Nakamura is a contest die-hard fans have craved from the moment they arrived in WWE.

Even if Styles can compete, the question becomes whether the nagging injury diminishes the overall quality of the match and, ultimately, leaves fans more disappointed that it could not live up to expectations.

It remains to be seen if Styles will miss any more ring time or if WWE simply opts to protect him ahead of WrestleMania 34.