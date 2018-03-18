DeMar DeRozan on Corey Brewer No-Call: 'He Smacked the S--t out of Me'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2018

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 18: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball as Corey Brewer #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder defends during the second half of an NBA game at Air Canada Centre on March 18, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan wasn't happy with the officiating late in Sunday's 132-125 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Air Canada Centre.

DeRozan missed a layup as the Raptors trailed 127-125 with 30.9 seconds remaining. After the game, he contended Thunder swingman Corey Brewer fouled him as he was going up for the shot.

"He smacked the s--t out of me. He smacked it," DeRozan said, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN (warning: post contains profanity). "He tried to smack me because I had a layup. Period. I got fouled."

DeRozan's frustration was apparent in the final moments of the game. He earned two technical fouls and was ejected with 8.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Head coach Dwane Casey and teammate Serge Ibaka joined him in the locker room after referees ejected the pair.

As a result of the flurry of ejections, the Toronto crowd quickly turned against referee Marc Davis and his fellow officials. According to USA Today's Mike Bohn, seven security guards helped escort Davis off the court at the end of the game.

While DeRozan didn't hold back regarding his opinions about the referees, Casey was a little more measured, per Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic:

Murphy noted DeRozan has received fines totaling $59,000 this season, $15,000 of which came when he criticized the officiating in Toronto's 127-125 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13.

The four-time All-Star can almost certainly expect another fine from the NBA in the coming days.

