Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Reportedly Keen on Julian Draxler

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in bringing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler to Anfield in the summer.

Draxler has slipped down the pecking order at PSG and could be lured away, particularly as Klopp knows the player well from their time in the Bundesliga, per Claudio Colla at Transfermarketweb.com.

The Germany international has made 17 Ligue 1 starts for PSG this season with three goals and five assists, but he is not a regular because of the wealth of options at manager Unai Emery's disposal.

He does remain a highly talented playmaker who is superb in possession, as shown by WhoScored.com:

Liverpool lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January and may try to bring in another creative midfielder. Draxler certainly has the talent and may be tempted by a regular role despite the fact he only arrived at PSG in January 2017.

Football writer Rupert Fryer said Liverpool should have moved for Draxler after Coutinho left:

However, the Reds certainly have not struggled for goals since Coutinho's departure. The team have even improved since his exit, according to Telegraph Football:

Liverpool's greatest threat has been Mohamed Salah, who scored four goals last time out against Watford to take his season tally to 35 in all competitions for the Reds.

Goal's Ben Hayward fears his form may make him a target for Real Madrid:

Meanwhile, PSG need to sell players to meet financial fair play requirements. The club need to raise €75 million (£66 million) by June, according to ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

The club will be looking to offload some players, and Draxler is certainly someone they may see as expendable. The German is not first-choice and has enough quality to command a decent transfer free.

Liverpool should be able to offer UEFA Champions League football as well as a place in an attractive, attacking team. Klopp will also be wanting his side to take a step forward and challenge for the Premier League title next season, and quality additions will be required.