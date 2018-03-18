Juan Martin Del Potro Beats Roger Federer to Win 2018 Indian Wells Championship

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2018

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 17: Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating Milos Raonic of Canada during the semifinal match on Day 13 of the BNP Paribas Open on March 17, 2018 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Juan Martin del Potro scored a 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (2) victory Sunday over Roger Federer to win the 2018 BNP Paribas Open championship at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

It's the second straight tournament triumph for Del Potro, who defeated Kevin Anderson in the Mexican Open final two weeks ago. He now owns 22 career ATP Tour singles titles.

Meanwhile, it's the first loss of the season for Federer after a 17-match winning streak that included titles in the Australian Open, the year's first major, and the Rotterdam Open.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

