Juan Martin Del Potro Beats Roger Federer to Win 2018 Indian Wells Championship

Juan Martin del Potro scored a 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (2) victory Sunday over Roger Federer to win the 2018 BNP Paribas Open championship at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

It's the second straight tournament triumph for Del Potro, who defeated Kevin Anderson in the Mexican Open final two weeks ago. He now owns 22 career ATP Tour singles titles.

Meanwhile, it's the first loss of the season for Federer after a 17-match winning streak that included titles in the Australian Open, the year's first major, and the Rotterdam Open.

