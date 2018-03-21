College Football's Most Clutch Performers in 2018

0 of 10

Norm Hall/Getty Images

College football superstars—and especially legends—are forged by performances during epic showdowns or at times when games are on the line.

The sport lost its share of clutch performers following the 2017 season when gamers like Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, USC's Sam Darnold, Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick and South Florida's Quinton Flowers entered the NFL draft.

Others remain, but it's time for some new go-to guys to emerge for their teams. One player on this list, in particular, has developed a propensity for coming through in critical times. Others show promising potential when it comes to producing in marquee moments.

These are guys with a knack for thriving in the spotlight. In a couple of instances, they aren't superstars yet, but they have the ability to elevate their games at the right moment. For others, their careers have only just begun, but there is already evidence they belong on the list.

Let's take a look at college football's top returning clutch performers, who'll have a chance to build on that legacy in 2018 and, in some cases, after.