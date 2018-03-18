Ronda Rousey: 'I Have the Power to Change the World' After WrestleMania Training

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

WWE Superstar and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey posted a training photo Sunday on Instagram ahead of her upcoming match at WrestleMania 34 in April.

As seen in the following photo, Rousey was presumably resting after a tough workout with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle looking on from the corner:

In addition to the photo, Rousey wrote, "I know I got a lot of catching up to do. But I'm not afraid of hard work. I got the very best in my corner. I know when I concentrate all my passion on a goal I have the power to change the world—just like everyone else does."

Rousey will team with Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in one of the featured bouts of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

She made her official WWE debut in January at the Royal Rumble after the first women's Royal Rumble match, and Rousey is being positioned as one of the company's top Superstars due to her crossover appeal.

