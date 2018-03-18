Rajon Rondo on Ray Allen's Upcoming Book: 'He Just Wants Attention'

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo spoke out Sunday regarding former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen's upcoming book.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Rondo took exception to some of the excerpts involving him in Allen's book From The Outside: My Journey Through Life and the Game I Love: "He just wants attention. I need actually some sales from [the book], only [publicity] it's been getting is from my name. I need some percentage or something. His people contact my people or something. The only pub I've been hearing about is when he mentions my name."

Allen and some of his former Celtics teammates, including Rondo, began a public feud when he left Boston in favor of signing with the rival Miami Heat in 2012.

Allen and Rondo were teammates from 2007-08 through 2011-12, and they won an NBA championship together in 2008.

Per Washburn, Allen had some less-than-flattering things to say about Rondo in his book.

In one excerpt, he wrote that there was talk of a trade that would have sent Rondo to the New Orleans Hornets for Chris Paul, but Celtics head coach Doc Rivers didn't want his friend and then-Hornets coach Monty Williams to have to deal with Rondo.

Also, Allen wrote that Rondo told him, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce that he had carried the team to the 2008 NBA Finals.

Rondo told Washburn that he'd like to have a conversation with Allen regarding their frayed relationship:

"I just want to talk to him man-to-man. I don't have a problem with the man. I haven't said anything. The problem is maybe he feels some type of way because the reunion trip thing came out. All I did was ask the rest of the guys. I'm the point guard, so I'm going to organize the trip. I asked the rest of my guys what y'all want to do and they said no. What am I supposed to do?

"I'll be the fall guy, but damn now you in the book talking about this and that. And for me as a teammate, I probably supported [Allen] more than anybody on the team, all [his stuff] that [he] had going on in Boston. I wasn't mad that [he] went to Miami."

Rondo was talking about a reunion trip for the 2007-08 Celtics team. Last year, he told Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated that some of the players were against Allen being invited.

He then told Washburn in January that everyone from the team would be invited.

It is unclear where Allen stands when it comes to the reunion trip, but his book seems to have miffed one of his most prominent former teammates.