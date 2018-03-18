Manchester United Transfer News: Luke Shaw Summer Exit Rumoured

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly likely to leave Old Trafford in the summer following further criticism from manager Jose Mourinho after his FA Cup performance on Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Shaw was withdrawn from the 2-0 victory at half-time, and Mourinho said after the match he "was not happy with his performance," per Simon Stone of BBC Sport.

Stone added Shaw was upset by the comments from the manager, and it is now expected he will be sold in the summer unless Mourinho changes his opinion of the Englishman.

It is not the first time Shaw, 22, has been publicly criticised by Mourinho since the Portuguese took over as United manager in 2016.

The England international has started only 15 of the 68 Premier League games for which Mourinho has been in charge at United, and the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager questioned Shaw's commitment last April, per BBC Sport.

Back in January, though, Mourinho heaped praise on the former Southampton full-back after a decent run of form, per Adam Higgins on United's official website: "You like the transfer market and I can say in this moment, I don't see many left-backs better than Luke Shaw."

United legend Paul Scholes said on BT Sport after the Brighton victory he believes Shaw will go in the summer and backed his ability:

He moved to United from Saints as an 18-year-old back in 2014 for £27 million and showed flashes of his enormous talent under former manager Louis van Gaal before being sidelined for almost a year with a broken leg.

Mourinho has never shown any real faith in Shaw since he took over, and it seems the defender is nearing the exit door after the manager's latest criticism.