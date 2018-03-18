Pedro's Extra-Time Goal Edges Chelsea Past Leicester in 2018 FA Cup

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea secured their place in the semi-finals of the 2018 FA Cup thanks to an extra-time goal from substitute Pedro at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues took the lead through Alvaro Morata but were forced into extra time after Jamie Vardy equalised in the second half. Pedro then headed home N'Golo Kante's cross to seal a 2-1 win and a place in the last four.

Chelsea made changes for the game with Willy Caballero replacing the injured Thibaut Courtois in goal and Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko also starting. Leicester brought in Kelechi Iheanacho and Marc Albrighton for Shinji Okazaki and Demarai Gray. John Cross at the Mirror shared the two teams:

The visitors started the game brightly with Victor Moses looking a threat, but they were unable to work goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. At the other end, Wes Morgan twice went close with headers from corners with neither defence looking particularly robust.

The deadlock was eventually broken just before half-time as a quick break saw Willian race forwards and find Morata, who finished superbly. Goal's Nizaar Kinsella felt it was an important goal for the striker:

It was not all good news for Chelsea with Bakayoko's poor form continuing, and the midfielder was replaced by Cesc Fabregas at half-time. ESPN FC's Liam Twomey had sympathy for the Frenchman:

Leicester improved after the break and had chances to equalise. Riyad Mahrez fired over the bar after a poor clearance from Caballero, while Vardy headed Wilfred Ndidi's cross over. Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard felt the striker should have done better:

The hosts were seeing plenty of possession yet struggling to break Chelsea down until they finally found a way through with 15 minutes remaining. Mahrez crossed from the right, and Vardy's initial shot was blocked with Caballero also denying Iborra on the follow-up. However, the ball fell loose to Vardy, who pounced and managed to force it home despite Caballero getting a touch on the ball.

Squawka Football highlighted his record against top clubs:

The momentum was with Leicester, and they almost went ahead minutes later as substitute Okazaki just failed to get a touch on Ben Chilwell's cross. The action switched immediately to the other end with Morata backheeling Fabregas' cross onto the woodwork.

Morata had another chance late on but was twice denied by Schmeichel as the game finished all square and headed into extra time. Conte made changes bringing on Pedro and then Gary Cahill and Olivier Giroud, and it was the Spaniard who scored again on the stroke of half-time.

This time Kante was the creator crossing for Pedro, who got to the ball ahead of Schmeichel and headed into an empty net. Henry Winter of The Times was critical of the goalkeeper:

Both teams had chances in the final period of extra time, but Chelsea held firm to keep their FA Cup dreams alive, and they now have a semi-final at Wembley Stadium to look forward to.