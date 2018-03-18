Cowboys Rumors: Dallas to Host Cameron Fleming; Patriots Still Interested in OT

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been quiet through the early stages of NFL free agency, but they could soon make a move to improve their offensive line.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys plan to host former New England Patriots offensive tackle Cameron Fleming for a visit on Monday and Tuesday.

Rapoport added the Patriots "would like to bring him back, but that's up in the air now."

The Patriots selected Fleming in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, and he proved to be a solid reserve who stepped up and provided quality snaps at various positions across the line.

The Stanford product made 47 appearances, including 20 starts, over his first four NFL seasons. In 2017, Fleming made six starts and played 369 total offensive snaps.

If the Cowboys hammer out a deal with Fleming, they'll be in a position to shuffle some pieces around.

According to ESPN.com's Todd Archer, the Cowboys could install Fleming at right tackle and shift La'el Collins over to left guard, which is where he was stationed for his first two seasons.