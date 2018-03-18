Cowboys Rumors: Dallas to Host Cameron Fleming; Patriots Still Interested in OT

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Offensive lineman Cameron Fleming #71 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 27-16. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been quiet through the early stages of NFL free agency, but they could soon make a move to improve their offensive line. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys plan to host former New England Patriots offensive tackle Cameron Fleming for a visit on Monday and Tuesday. 

Rapoport added the Patriots "would like to bring him back, but that's up in the air now."

The Patriots selected Fleming in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, and he proved to be a solid reserve who stepped up and provided quality snaps at various positions across the line. 

The Stanford product made 47 appearances, including 20 starts, over his first four NFL seasons. In 2017, Fleming made six starts and played 369 total offensive snaps

If the Cowboys hammer out a deal with Fleming, they'll be in a position to shuffle some pieces around. 

According to ESPN.com's Todd Archer, the Cowboys could install Fleming at right tackle and shift La'el Collins over to left guard, which is where he was stationed for his first two seasons. 

Related

    Which Teams Have Improved the Most So Far?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Teams Have Improved the Most So Far?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Every Team's 2018 Breakout Player

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting Every Team's 2018 Breakout Player

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Smartest Free-Agency Decision

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Every Team's Smartest Free-Agency Decision

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    Burning Questions Heading into FA Week 2

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burning Questions Heading into FA Week 2

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report