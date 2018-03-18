LA Marathon 2018 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Kenya's Weldon Kirui won the men's race for the second time in three years, and Ethiopa's Sule Gedo took first in the women's race at the 2018 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

Kirui held off 2017 winner and countryman Elisha Barno to win by more than 59 seconds, while Gedo beat out countrywoman Tsehay Desalegn and 2017 winner Hellen Jepkurgat of Kenya by seven and 12 seconds, respectively.

Here is a look at the top 10 finishers in the men's event, courtesy of RTRT.me:

1. Weldon Kirui (Kenya): 2:11:47

2. Elisa Barno (Kenya): +0:59.67

3. Gebresadik Adihana (Ethiopia): +1:10.64

4. Ihor Russ (Ukraine): +4:03.68

5. Daniel Limo (Kenya): +5:16.32

6. Ismail Ssenyange (United Arab Emirates): +9:53.86

7. Rachid Ezzouniou (United States): +10:55.22

8. Takahiro Yoda (Japan): +15:39.79

9. Dirian Bonilla (United States): +16:37.06

10. Samuel Bradbury (United States): +18:12.13

Chris Schauble of KTLA Morning News tweeted the following video of Kirui crossing the finish line in Santa Monica, California, ahead of the pack:

His time was six seconds better than the one posted by Barno in his win last year.

Kenyans have now won the men's Los Angeles Marathon in three straight years and five of the last six. Kirui is now a two-time winner, while 2015 winner Daniel Limo finished fifth.

The following is a rundown of the women's top 10 with Gedo occupying the top spot, per RTRT.me:

1. Sule Gedo (Ethiopia): 2:33.50

2. Tsehay Desalegn (Ethiopia): +0:07.42

3. Hellen Jepkurgat (Kenya): +0:12.61

4. Christina Vergara-Aleshire (United States): +0:34.95

5. Jane Kibii (Kenya): +0:44.77

6. Brittany Charboneau (United States): +2:35.64

7. Olena Shurkhno (Ukraine): +3:31.97

8. Joanna Reyes (United States): +3:53.26

9. Heather Lieberg (United States): +4:39.56

10. Brittney Feivor (United States): +6:47.35

The City of Santa Monica tweeted a photo of Gedo's victorious moment:

Gedo became the first Ethiopian woman to win since Amane Gobena in 2014.

Her time of 2:33.50 bested the winning time Jepkurgat posted last year by nearly one minute.

Although no American woman has won the L.A. Marathon since Olga Appell in 1994, the United States performed well with four top-10 finishers, including Christian Vergara-Aleshire, who finished in fourth just 34 seconds behind Gedo.

Sunday's race began at Dodgers Stadium in L.A. and ended 26.2 miles later in the city of Santa Monica.