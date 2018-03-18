Premier League Table: Final Week 31 2018 Standings, Results and Week 32 Fixtures

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool took full advantage of being the only top-six side in Premier League action in Week 31, as they thrashed Watford 5-0 on Saturday.

Mo Salah netted four goals, and Roberto Firmino also scored to move the Reds within two points of second-placed Manchester United and seven clear of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, claimed a vital 2-0 win over Huddersfield to move out of the relegation zone, and Everton earned their first away win in eight by beating 19th-placed Stoke City 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium.

Bottom-of-the-table West Bromwich Albion lost 2-1 to Bournemouth to fall 10 points from safety with just seven matches of the 2017-18 campaign remaining.

Here are the latest standings:

With an international break now scheduled, the next round of Premier League fixtures is not until the weekend of March 31, when the headline match sees Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge:

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City

Manchester United vs. Swansea City

Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town

Watford vs. Bournemouth

vs. Bournemouth West Bromwich Albion vs. Burnley

Albion vs. West Ham United vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Manchester City

vs. Manchester City Arsenal vs. Stoke City

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Salah netted two goals in each half against the Hornets to move to 28 goals in 30 appearances for the 2017-18 Premier League season.

He also set up Firmino for the Brazilian's 49th-minute strike as he put in a phenomenal performance to lead Liverpool to an easy victory.

Palace claimed their first league win in eight matches courtesy of goals from James Tomkins and Luka Milivojevic.

While it was a big boost for Roy Hodgson's Eagles, the defeat for Huddersfield drags them into genuine relegation danger as they now sit only three points clear of the drop zone having played a game more than a number of teams around them.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The threat of relegation is even more acute for Stoke, though, who were victim to a Cenk Tosun double on Saturday.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting cancelled out the 26-year-old forward's opener with 13 minutes to go, only for Tosun to net again six minutes from time to earn Everton all three points.

Stoke were forced to play an hour of the match with only 10 men as Charlie Adam was sent off in the first half for a rash challenge on Wayne Rooney, but only after referee Martin Atkinson initially incorrectly dismissed Xherdan Shaqiri, per Match of the Day:

The writing has been on the wall for some time for West Brom, and they edged closer still to relegation when they lost to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Jay Rodriguez put the Baggies ahead in the 49th minute, but goals from Jordon Ibe and Junior Stanislas then condemned West Brom to their seventh league defeat on the bounce.