Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Is Warriors' 'Heart and Soul'

The Golden State Warriors are currently without Stephen Curry (ankle), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (ribs), but they're not short on spirit with Draymond Green still healthy.

Speaking to reporters following Friday's 98-93 loss to the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr praised Green for the intensity he showcased en route to finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks.

"Draymond is our heart and soul," Kerr said, according to the Mercury News' Logan Murdock. "He's out there battling, blocking shots, getting steals. He was amazing."

Green followed up that performance with another sensational outing Saturday as the Warriors thrashed the Phoenix Suns 124-109.

In 35 minutes, the three-time All-Star registered a season-high 25 points, 11 boards and eight dimes.

"I call Draymond the heartbeat of our team for a reason," Kerr told reporters after the win. "He was out there doing what he was doing tonight and playing with energy and focus. He's tremendous and really leads our team, no matter who’s out there."