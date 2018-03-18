Cavaliers Rumors: Okaro White to Sign Contract After Larry Nance Jr. Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly sign free-agent power forward Okaro White to a 10-day contract, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

White's addition gives the Cavaliers some necessary insurance with their frontcourt banged up.

Larry Nance Jr. is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Kevin Love is still out with a broken hand, and center Tristan Thompson has missed the team's last seven games because of an ankle ailment.

White appeared in six of the Miami Heat's first 10 games this season, but he hit the shelf in mid-November after suffering a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

The 25-year-old was ultimately shipped to the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline in exchange for Luke Babbitt, but he was waived immediately.

While should give the Cavaliers some peace of mind as they continue to jockey for playoff position, but it's hard to imagine he'll be a rotational regular with LeBron James and Jeff Green fully capable of playing power forward in smaller alignments.