Cavaliers Rumors: Okaro White to Sign Contract After Larry Nance Jr. Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 5: Okaro White #15 of the Miami Heat boxes out during the game against the LA Clippers on November 5, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly sign free-agent power forward Okaro White to a 10-day contract, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania

White's addition gives the Cavaliers some necessary insurance with their frontcourt banged up.

Larry Nance Jr. is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Kevin Love is still out with a broken hand, and center Tristan Thompson has missed the team's last seven games because of an ankle ailment. 

White appeared in six of the Miami Heat's first 10 games this season, but he hit the shelf in mid-November after suffering a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot. 

The 25-year-old was ultimately shipped to the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline in exchange for Luke Babbitt, but he was waived immediately. 

While should give the Cavaliers some peace of mind as they continue to jockey for playoff position, but it's hard to imagine he'll be a rotational regular with LeBron James and Jeff Green fully capable of playing power forward in smaller alignments. 

