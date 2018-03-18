EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Week 31 Matches

EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Week 31 MatchesMarch 18, 2018
Manchester City remain 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a reduced programme in Week 31.
There were only four matches played on Saturday, with the remaining six games postponed because of some clubs' involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Here's a look at the Week 31 results, the games that were postponed and the Premier League table.
Week 31 Results
Bournemouth 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke City 1-2 Everton
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
The following matches were postponed and will be played at a later date that has yet to be confirmed.
Burnley vs. Chelsea
Leicester City vs. Arsenal
Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Swansea City vs. Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
West Ham United vs. Manchester United
Premier League @premierleague
The magic of @22mosalah fires @LFC up to third while @CPFC climb out of the bottom three... Here's how the #PL table looks at the end of Matchweek 31 https://t.co/YE5XUWeV8O
Premier League Week 31 Recap
Liverpool were the big winners in Week 31, as they thrashed Watford 5-0 to move to within two points of Manchester United in second place, although they have played a game more than the Red Devils.
Mohamed Salah was the star of the show, scoring four times and also setting up Roberto Fimino.
Salah's goals mean he is the Premier League's top goalscorer by some distance, as Sky Sports PL showed:
Sky Sports PL @SkySportsPL
🥇 SALAH'S GOLDEN BOOT? 🥇 As Salah pulls clear at the top of the PL scoring charts with his four goals v Watford, we look at the race for the golden boot - and whether anyone can beat him to the prize: https://t.co/zYvy9Lt5x6 | @p_smith86 https://t.co/wKHvNc7brs
The Egypt international is also putting forward a strong case to win the prestigious PFA Players' Player of the Year award. Darren Lewis at the Mirror said the winger is a strong contender to scoop the prize:
Darren Lewis @MirrorDarren
Said a few weeks ago, you absolutely have to respect De Bruyne for Player of the Year. Amazing season. But Salah is an equally strong contender. Unreal campaign.
The win was another superb illustration of Liverpool's attacking power while Salah is at his ruthless best. Watford were simply blown away by the hosts and had no answer for the 25-year-old, whose remarkable season continues.
Saturday was also a good day for Crystal Palace, who gave their survival hopes a big boost with a 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town that moved them out of the relegation zone.
James Tomkins opened the scoring in the first half, and Luka Milivojevic's second-half penalty sealed a deserved win that moved the Eagles just a point behind Huddersfield in 15th.
BBC Sport highlighted just how tight it is at the bottom of the Premier League:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
Roy Hodgson has hailed a "vitally important" victory. Crystal Palace are out of the drop zone. More here: https://t.co/ZFGhp4ZwMu https://t.co/nuis07QkqQ
It was a huge win for Palace, and their cause was helped further by Stoke City's 2-1 defeat at Everton, which keeps the Potters in deep trouble.
Stoke saw Charlie Adam sent off after just half an hour but battled gamely until Cenk Tosun put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute. Stoke levelled through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but Tosun grabbed his second of the game with six minutes left to secure the three points.
The result left Stoke in 19th and three points from safety with seven games left to play and some tough fixtures on the horizon. Their next two Premier League games after the international break are against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Ronaldo's on Fire, Gives Real 1-0 Lead vs Girona