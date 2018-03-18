EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Week 31 Matches

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City remain 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a reduced programme in Week 31.

There were only four matches played on Saturday, with the remaining six games postponed because of some clubs' involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Here's a look at the Week 31 results, the games that were postponed and the Premier League table.

Week 31 Results

Bournemouth 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Crystal Palace

Stoke City 1-2 Everton

Liverpool 5-0 Watford

The following matches were postponed and will be played at a later date that has yet to be confirmed.

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Swansea City vs. Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

West Ham United vs. Manchester United

Premier League Week 31 Recap

Liverpool were the big winners in Week 31, as they thrashed Watford 5-0 to move to within two points of Manchester United in second place, although they have played a game more than the Red Devils.

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show, scoring four times and also setting up Roberto Fimino.

Salah's goals mean he is the Premier League's top goalscorer by some distance, as Sky Sports PL showed:

The Egypt international is also putting forward a strong case to win the prestigious PFA Players' Player of the Year award. Darren Lewis at the Mirror said the winger is a strong contender to scoop the prize:

The win was another superb illustration of Liverpool's attacking power while Salah is at his ruthless best. Watford were simply blown away by the hosts and had no answer for the 25-year-old, whose remarkable season continues.

Saturday was also a good day for Crystal Palace, who gave their survival hopes a big boost with a 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town that moved them out of the relegation zone.

James Tomkins opened the scoring in the first half, and Luka Milivojevic's second-half penalty sealed a deserved win that moved the Eagles just a point behind Huddersfield in 15th.

BBC Sport highlighted just how tight it is at the bottom of the Premier League:

It was a huge win for Palace, and their cause was helped further by Stoke City's 2-1 defeat at Everton, which keeps the Potters in deep trouble.

Stoke saw Charlie Adam sent off after just half an hour but battled gamely until Cenk Tosun put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute. Stoke levelled through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but Tosun grabbed his second of the game with six minutes left to secure the three points.

The result left Stoke in 19th and three points from safety with seven games left to play and some tough fixtures on the horizon. Their next two Premier League games after the international break are against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.