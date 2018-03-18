La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 29 Results and Updated Standings

La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 29 Results and Updated StandingsMarch 18, 2018
Barcelona moved 11 points clear at the top of La Liga after a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, while second-placed Atletico Madrid slipped in a 2-1 defeat to Villarreal.
Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Real Madrid beat Girona 6-3 in an entertaining game at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Here's a look at all Sunday's La Liga results, followed by the updated table and a recap of the best of the action.
Sunday's La Liga Results
Leganes 2-1 Sevilla
Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo 0-0 Malaga
Villarreal 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid 6-3 Girona
La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)
1. Barcelona 75 (61)
2. Atletico Madrid 64 (35)
3. Real Madrid 60 (40)
4. Valencia 59 (26)
5. Villarreal 47 (7)
6. Sevilla 45 (-7)
7. Girona 43 (1)
8. Real Betis 43 (-4)
9. Getafe 39 (8)
10. Celta Vigo 39 (3)
11. Eibar 39 (-7)
12. Leganes 36 (-10)
13. Athletic Bilbao 35 (-4)
14. Espanyol 35 (-11)
15. Real Sociedad 33 (-1)
16. Alaves 31 (-19)
17. Levate 27 (-18)
18. Las Palmas 21 (-37)
19. Deportivo La Coruna 20 (-34)
20. Malaga 14 (-29)
Sunday Recap
Barcelona put in a superb first-half performance at the Camp Nou against Athletic and took just eight minutes to open the scoring. Jordi Alba raced down the left and crossed for Paco Alcacer, in for the suspended Luis Suarez, to fire home.
Opta showed just how impressive Alba has been as an attacking force this season:
OptaJose @OptaJose
8 – Jordi Alba has provided 8 assists for Barcelona in this season; no La Liga defender made more than Alba. Tray. https://t.co/Q7APSfHPW8
The hosts continued to dominate and carved Athletic open at will with their precise, quick passing. The crossbar denied Philippe Coutinho before Lionel Messi doubled their lead on the half-hour mark.
Ousmane Dembele squared the ball for the Argentinian on the edge of the box, and Messi fired a low shot past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the corner.
Barcelona kept on attacking with the woodwork again denying Coutinho before Paulinho also saw an effort come back off the frame of the goal. Sports writer Andy West explained how Barcelona were so dominant:
Andy West @andywest01
Maybe Barça's most comfortable 45 minutes of the season. Rakitic and Pique dominating the middle, Dembele and Coutinho threatening from wide, Messi...being Messi. Athletic bland and tepid.
With the game effectively wrapped up at half-time, Barcelona eased off after the break. Manager Ernesto Valverde took the opportunity to make changes and brought on Andres Iniesta. The Camp Nou crowd made their feelings about his future known, per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden:
Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden
Barça fans chanting for Iniesta to stay. He said last week he'll decide on a move to China before the end of April.
Barcelona comfortably saw out the second period to make it 36 league wins in a row without defeat, per Opta:
OptaJose @OptaJose
36 - Barcelona are unbeaten in 36 league games in a row (W30 D6), the best current run of any side in the top five European leagues. Invincible. https://t.co/9sSFuZGBUz
Valverde's side are overwhelming favourites to clinch the league title, and their hopes were given a further boost as Atletico threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Villarreal.
Antoine Griezmann put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot, although there was some debate about the award of the spot-kick. ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan offered a neat summary of the incident:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Penalty Atletico... Griezmann goes down trying to reach Costa knock-down... didnt look a foul on first glance... seems assistant gave it...
The France international converted the penalty to give Atletico the lead, and they looked set to claim all three points. However, manager Diego Simeone opted to replace Griezmann with nine minutes to go and was made to pay for his substitution.
Villarreal levelled almost immediately through substitute Enes Unal's header, and he then slotted home Daniele Bonera's cross in stoppage time to make it 2-1. The goal provoked an angry end to the match with a flurry of yellow cards and substitute Vitolo sent off.
Kay Murray at BeIN Sports said Atletico were punished for taking Griezmann off:
Kay Murray @KayLMurray
Remember Simeone subbing Griezmann in the game against Girona back in January and a minute later Portu scored. Game ended 1-1. Punished even more today for settling for 1-0 lead & taking Frenchman off. Villarreal (Enes Ünal) scores 2 to win the game.
It was a poor result for Atletico, who should have seen the game out but now fall further behind Barcelona with just nine games left to play.
Real Madrid closed to just four points behind Atletico in third place after they beat Girona 6-3. It was Girona's first-ever visit to the Santiago Bernabeu, but they were well-beaten with Ronaldo continuing the brilliant form he has shown in 2018.
The Portugal star took just 11 minutes to open the scoring, as Toni Kroos picked him out from a Marcelo corner and Ronaldo slammed a shot past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
However, Girona were causing Madrid problems when they attacked and levelled the match through top scorer Cristhian Stuani. A free-kick from Pere Pons found the striker, and he headed past Keylor Navas to make it 1-1. Goal's Ben Hayward was not too impressed with the defending on show:
Ben Hayward @bghayward
Girona back in it! Stuani left all alone there at a corner. Terrible defending from Real Madrid...
Ronaldo then fired Madrid back in front at the start of the second half as he raced on to a cute pass from Karim Benzema and beat the goalkeeper.
The forward then turned provider as he teed up Lucas Vazquez for Madrid's third just before the hour mark. Again Benzema was involved, finding Ronaldo in the box and he laid the ball off for the incoming Vazquez to fire home.
The goal effectively sealed the win, but Madrid were hungry for more and duly added a fourth. Bounou parried a Benzema shot, which allowed Ronaldo to poke home from close range for his 50th career hat-trick:
Stuani headed home his second of the game almost immediately before the two teams traded late goals. Substitute Gareth Bale beat the offside trap and Bounou for Madrid's fifth before Juanpe headed a corner past Navas and Ronaldo had the last word.
Earlier in the day, Sevilla were brought back down to earth, as they followed their shock UEFA Champions League victory over Manchester United with defeat at Leganes.
Unai Bustinza put the hosts ahead, and Javi Eraso doubled their lead before the hosts' afternoon got even worse, as Pablo Sarabia picked up his second yellow card and was sent off.
Miguel Layun did manage to pull one back in stoppage time for Sevilla, but it's another poor league result that effectively ends their hopes of a top-four finish, as they slip into sixth now 14 points off Valencia in fourth.
