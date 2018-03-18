Manchester City Transfer News: Dortmund Enter Lautaro Martinez Saga, New Rumours

Pablo Aharonian/Associated Press

The Italian press remain convinced Lautaro Martinez will sign for Inter Milan despite new rumours linking Borussia Dortmund with the reported Manchester City target.

According to Sky Sport, BVB have made a €40 million offer (£35 million) to Racing Club while the Nerazzurri try to close a deal (via Calciomercato.com's Kaustubh Pandey). The report also stated Inter have no fear the deal will fall through.

One of Martinez's agents, Beto Yaque, previously told Espacio Acade his client will move to Inter despite interest from the likes of City (via Football Italia).

But as football writer Daniel Edwards shared, that representative has made many bold claims that turned out to be untrue in the past few months:

The transfer saga surrounding Martinez has been filled with misinformation for some time―previously, there was talk of a buyout clause, as Goal's Jamie Smith highlighted. As recently as January, the 20-year-old committed his immediate future to Racing.

There's a reason numerous top clubs appear to be willing to put up with the drama in an effort to land the talented youngster, however; his talent warrants the headaches.

Martinez is the latest in a long line of Argentinian attacking talents and has set the Primera Division alight this season. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Blessed with all of the physical tools one could ask for in a forward, as well as sublime technique and a natural finishing ability, Martinez already looks like a man among boys.

He has a healthy mix of flicks and backheels he uses to either create space for himself and his team-mates or draw numerous fouls. His flair for the dramatic has drawn some comparisons to Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, while others have likened him to City's Sergio Aguero.

A €40 million fee would carry significant risk given Martinez's relative lack of experience and the fact he's untested outside of Argentina. Such a move would appear to run counter to Dortmund's transfer policy, which for years has revolved around relatively cheap investments in less established players with upside.

BVB aren't afraid of spending, but their most expensive signings in recent history―the likes of Andre Schurrle, Mario Gotze, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Andriy Yarmolenko―all had some experience in either the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.

They will have money to spend following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's sale to Arsenal, but a move for a more established striker seems more likely. Michy Batshuayi, who is on loan at Signal Iduna Park, would be a more logical fit.

Martinez still seems destined for Inter, but until he signs on the dotted line, nothing can be taken for granted. The likes of City, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid continue to be mentioned in speculation and could all still land the talented forward.