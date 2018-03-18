LeBron James: Tyronn Lue's Health 'Way More Important' Than Basketball

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue left Saturday's 114-109 win over the Chicago Bulls at halftime due to an illness, prompting LeBron James to comment on Lue's health.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James expressed his belief that Lue's health should take priority over basketball: "We worry about his health, obviously. That's way more important than this game of basketball. We know he's been doing everything he needs to do to stay healthy. Take even more measures to get himself right. Everything that's been going on with our year, it's just another one."

Saturday was the third time this season that Lue has either left or missed a game due to an illness.

LeBron stressed the importance of Lue's presence but also said the team is ready and able to adjust if and when he is unable to fulfill his coaching duties:

"It doesn't catch us off-guard because he's been dealing with it for so long now. But any time he doesn't come back to the bench, it's just an alarm going off, obviously. Like I said, his health is more important. He's not going to talk about it, so I don't want to talk about it no more, either. That's just how he is, and I don't want to get too much into it."

With Saturday's win, the Cavs improved to 40-29 and vaulted back into third place in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, and it isn't yet known if Lue will be available.