Rey Mysterio Joins Aro Lucha as Co-Owner, Performer Amid WWE WrestleMania Rumors

Wrestling legend Rey Mysterio has joined the upstart Aro Lucha promotion as an in-ring performer and co-owner, according to Nate Rau of The Tennessean.

Aro Lucha is a family-friendly wrestling company that will begin taping shows in Nashville in the coming months. It aims to continue growing lucha libre's popularity in the United States.

Mysterio is among the biggest stars of Mexican descent in wrestling history, which makes his involvement a major coup for the promotion.

The 43-year-old made a surprise return to WWE as a participant in the Royal Rumble in January, which led to speculation about a potential full-time return.

The Master of the 619 competed for WWE from 2002 through 2015 before embarking on a run in Mexico and on the independent scene.

Recently, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that WWE and Mysterio were in discussions for Mysterio to sign and face John Cena at WrestleMania 34 in April.

That doesn't appear to be in the cards, though, since Cena called out The Undertaker last week, and Mysterio is reportedly dealing with a torn biceps.

It is unclear how Mysterio's involvement with Aro Lucha may impact a WWE return, but with Chris Jericho appearing on WWE programming shortly after facing Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE has shown a willingness to be flexible with elite talent.

