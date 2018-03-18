Hillbilly Jim: Hulk Hogan Inducting Me into WWE Hall of Fame Would Be Great

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Hillbilly Jim said Saturday that it would be "as great as it could be" if Hulk Hogan inducted him.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jim described the impact Hogan had on his career, saying, "When I first came into the business, to get brushed up against the guy that was the most popular wrestler on Earth ... it was wonderful what he did for me."

Jim added that being inducted by the Hulkster would be the "cream on top" of his big moment.

Having Hogan induct Hillbilly Jim would be fitting considering his first storyline in WWE involved the Immortal One, who trained him for in-ring competition.

That may not be possible, though, since WWE released Hogan in 2015 after racially insensitive videos surfaced.

In a January statement, WWE reiterated its stance on Hogan, saying, "At this time, WWE remains committed to its decision."

