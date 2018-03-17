Kevin Gausman, Chris Tillman Serve as Bat Boys After Bad Fantasy Football Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2018

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman warms up during the first inning of a exhibition baseball game against the Dominican Republic Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

When it comes to fantasy football, winning the league isn't always the top priority for owners.

Sometimes...it's all about avoiding last place.

Baltimore Orioles pitchers Kevin Gausman and Chris Tillman learned that the hard way, as they found themselves with some extra responsibilities this spring training. Apparently, the punishment in their league was having to serve as bat boys for a game:

As far as punishments go, it could be a lot worse—but no punishment is fun.

[Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Sun's Eduardo A. Encina]

