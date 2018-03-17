Kevin Gausman, Chris Tillman Serve as Bat Boys After Bad Fantasy Football Season

Kevin Gausman, Chris Tillman Serve as Bat Boys After Bad Fantasy Football SeasonMarch 18, 2018
When it comes to fantasy football, winning the league isn't always the top priority for owners.
Sometimes...it's all about avoiding last place.
Baltimore Orioles pitchers Kevin Gausman and Chris Tillman learned that the hard way, as they found themselves with some extra responsibilities this spring training. Apparently, the punishment in their league was having to serve as bat boys for a game:
Baltimore Orioles @Orioles
These bat boys look familiar... 😂 #OrangeSpring ⚾️🌴 https://t.co/EajvcSxV2B
Eduardo A. Encina @EddieInTheYard
Yes, it’s true. Kevin Gausman and Chris Tillman are serving as bat boys for today’s game, duties they apparently must serve for fielding poor fantasy football teams last year. This job is not in name only. They are retrieving bats, giving the HP ump baseballs. #Orioles https://t.co/5vcwJD4AWK
As far as punishments go, it could be a lot worse—but no punishment is fun.
[Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Sun's Eduardo A. Encina]
