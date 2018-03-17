MMA Fighter Scores Wild 1st-Round Face-Plant Knockout...on Himself

Caleb Williams got back in the win column at Shogun Fights' return to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, and he just had to let his opponent finish himself.

Williams was pressing Matt McCook against the cage when McCook tried to toss Williams over his hip. The problem? Williams had McCook's arm secured with a strong grip and his base prevented him from taking the fall. McCook's head was unable to be protected and he went face-first into the canvas.

McCook was unconscious as soon as he made impact.

To William's credit, he recognized he was out and did not do any further damage to his opponent. He simply got up and celebrated the first-round KO victory.

The victory moved the American Top Team product to 9-4 in his pro career while McCook took the embarrassing tumble to a .500 record at 10-10.

[FloCombat's Josh Sanchez]