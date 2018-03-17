Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis Doesn't 'B---h and Complain' to Get Foul Calls

Darren Abate/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry will likely have to write a check to the NBA after criticizing the officiating in his team's 107-101 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Gentry said after the game referees "can't guess on plays when you got teams playing for playoff spots." He was also angered by his belief that he and his players can be assessed a technical foul "for walking away from a guy." Fox Sports New Orleans shared his full postgame comments:

Gentry's ire also centered on how he believes referees miss fouls committed on Pelicans star Anthony Davis. Gentry said Davis "never gets a call" because the five-time All-Star "doesn't b---h and complain about it," as Fletcher Mackel of WDSU in New Orleans shared (warning: video contains profanity):

The Pelicans had the same number of personal fouls (19) as Houston on Saturday night but attempted six fewer foul shots.

According to NBA.com, New Orleans is tied for seventh in the league with Houston in personal fouls drawn (20.7)