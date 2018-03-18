Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Set for NJPW New Japan Cup 2018 Final

0 of 8

Credit: New Japan Pro Wrestling

Zack Sabre Jr. will battle Hiroshi Tanahashi in the final of the 2018 New Japan Cup after tapping out Sanda in the semifinals Sunday.

The Brit has utilized a punishing, torturous submission arsenal to defeat some of the most talented stars in New Japan en route to his showdown with Tanahashi and will look to deny the beloved Ace of New Japan Pro-Wrestling his third cup.

Sabre's victory came at the top of a card that also featured his upcoming opponent in action.

Tanahashi teamed with David Finlay to battle IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada and Chuckie T in the night's penultimate match, picking up a big win and sending messages to both Sabre and Okada in the process.

Elsewhere on the card, the Chaos and Suzuki-gun factions battled in multiple tag team matches, while Los Ingobernables got the last laugh following a big win in Six-Man tag team action.

Relive everything that went down Sunday morning on New Japan World with this recap of the New Japan Cup Night 8.