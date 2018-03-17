Glen Davis Responds to Being Arrested on Drug Possession, Distribution Charges

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2018

Los Angeles Clippers forward Glen Davis (0) looks on against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Denver. The Clippers won 107-92. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former NBA player Glen Davis doesn't seem too concerned about his recent legal troubles.

"Big Baby" posted a video on Instagram eating chicken with a suitcase full of cash (warning: NSFW language):

"Don't believe all that s--t on the internet," he said in the video. "I will have my day in court."

Davis was charged with seven counts of drug possession and distribution, per Brian Kuebler of ABC 2 News.

He was originally arrested in February in Aberdeen, Maryland, at a Hampton Inn.

"They recovered 126 grams of marijuana," Aberdeen Police Lieutenant William Reiber said. "In addition to that, there was a briefcase that contained 92,164 dollars of U.S. currency along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics."

Davis spent eight seasons in the NBA between the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angles Clippers. He is perhaps best known for his role as a key reserve on Boston's NBA title-winning team in 2008, the forward's rookie season.

He hasn't played in the NBA since 2014-15, but he was set to join the BIG3 in the summer, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

