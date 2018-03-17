Bassmaster Classic 2018: Weigh-In Results and Saturday Leaderboard

Hal Yeager/Associated Press

The second day of the Bassmaster Classic went down on Saturday, with the field trying to catch Friday's leader, Jason Christie. Were they able to make up any ground?

Let's find out. Below, we'll take a look at the overall leaderboard, Saturday's top hauls and the storylines as we head into Sunday.

Overall Leaderboard

1. Jason Christie: 10 fish (37 pounds-4 ounces)

2. Edwin Evers: 10 (32-9)

3. Micah Frazier: 10 (32-2)

4. James Elam: 10 (32-1)

5. Gerald Swindle: 10 (31-4)

6. Jordan Lee: 10 (30-12)

7. Jacob Wheeler: 10 (30-11)

8. Casey Ashley: 10 (30-5)

9. Brent Ehrler: 10 (29-13)

10. Ott DeFoe: 10 (29-13)

Full results available via Bassmaster.com.

Saturday Leaderboard

1. Micah Frazier: 5 fish (18 pounds-11 ounces)

2. Jason Christie: 5 (16-6)



3. James Elam: 5 (15-10)

4. Gerald Swindle: 5 (15-7)



5. Casey Ashley: 5 (15-5)

Analysis

Micah Frazier shot up the leaderboard on Saturday, moving to third place with a strong top weight of 18 pounds and 11 ounces.

That wasn't enough to catch Jason Christie, however, whose epic haul on Friday (20 pounds, 14 ounces) kept him atop the overall leaderboard. The 2016 champion, Edwin Evers, who pulled in 19 pounds and nine ounces on Friday, dropped serious ground on Christie after pulling in just 13 pounds.

Last year's winner, Jordan Lee, fell to sixth place after his strong start, meanwhile, catching just 12 pounds and two ounces of fish.

And four-time champion, Kevin VanDam, is an afterthought at this point, falling to 29th on the leaderboard after managing a disappointing haul of nine pounds and five ounces.

Frazier, meanwhile, holds the Berkley Big Bass distinction with a catch of five pounds and seven ounces.

But Christie remains the story, as he's gone from a 34th-place finish a year ago to a commanding spot atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday's final day. He's one more solid day away from earning the 2018 Bassmaster Classic title.