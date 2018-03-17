Pelicans Announce Beard-Shaving Promotion to Support Anthony Davis MVP Run

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting creative in their support of Anthony Davis' MVP campaign.

On Saturday, the team tweeted it was offering fans the chance to have their beards shaved for free in advance of the Pelicans' showdown against MVP front-runner James Harden and the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center.

If fans opted for the cleanup, they received a T-shirt that reads #AD4MVP:

As it turned out, the promotion proved popular among the Big Easy faithful:

Davis entered Saturday's clash with the Rockets averaging 28.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, a league-leading 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Harden—who's listed as a 69.3 percent favorite to take home MVP, according to Basketball Reference—has stuffed stat sheets to the tune of a league-high 30.9 points, 8.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals a night.