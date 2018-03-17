Pelicans Announce Beard-Shaving Promotion to Support Anthony Davis MVP Run

Pelicans Announce Beard-Shaving Promotion to Support Anthony Davis MVP RunMarch 17, 2018
The New Orleans Pelicans are getting creative in their support of Anthony Davis' MVP campaign.
On Saturday, the team tweeted it was offering fans the chance to have their beards shaved for free in advance of the Pelicans' showdown against MVP front-runner James Harden and the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center.
If fans opted for the cleanup, they received a T-shirt that reads #AD4MVP:
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
〰️ >🧔 Coming to the game tonight? Show your support for The Brow over The Beard! You can get your beard shaved for free at tonight’s #Pelicans game (Outside of Section 101 on the concourse starting at 5 pm) anyone that does will receive a #AD4MVP shirt! 〰️ >🧔 https://t.co/o0rXB7Qqdz
As it turned out, the promotion proved popular among the Big Easy faithful:
Davis entered Saturday's clash with the Rockets averaging 28.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, a league-leading 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
Harden—who's listed as a 69.3 percent favorite to take home MVP, according to Basketball Reference—has stuffed stat sheets to the tune of a league-high 30.9 points, 8.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals a night.
