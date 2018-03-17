Pelicans Announce Beard-Shaving Promotion to Support Anthony Davis MVP Run

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 17: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives against James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets during the first half of a game at Smoothie King Center on March 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting creative in their support of Anthony Davis' MVP campaign. 

On Saturday, the team tweeted it was offering fans the chance to have their beards shaved for free in advance of the Pelicans' showdown against MVP front-runner James Harden and the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center. 

If fans opted for the cleanup, they received a T-shirt that reads #AD4MVP: 

As it turned out, the promotion proved popular among the Big Easy faithful: 

Davis entered Saturday's clash with the Rockets averaging 28.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, a league-leading 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. 

Hardenwho's listed as a 69.3 percent favorite to take home MVP, according to Basketball Reference—has stuffed stat sheets to the tune of a league-high 30.9 points, 8.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals a night. 

Related

    Solomon Hill Could Make Season Debut vs. Celtics

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Solomon Hill Could Make Season Debut vs. Celtics

    NOLA.com
    via NOLA.com

    Have Cavs Done Enough to Keep LeBron?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Have Cavs Done Enough to Keep LeBron?

    Scott Sargent
    via Bleacher Report

    Chriss, Dudley Fined $25K Each for Fight

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chriss, Dudley Fined $25K Each for Fight

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz GM Calls on NBA to 'Protect Players'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jazz GM Calls on NBA to 'Protect Players'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report