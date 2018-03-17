Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Set to Miss Alisson, Bernd Leno Deals

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a world-record offer that will end Liverpool's interest in AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, while Napoli's initiative could block the Reds' plot to sign alternative target Bernd Leno.

The Sunday People's Steve Bates wrote that Liverpool were willing to fork out £70 million for Alisson—double the record for a goalkeeper—but it's instead Los Blancos who will reportedly win the race for their No. 1 target.

Manchester United stopper David De Gea has long been touted as the ideal target for Real, but after years of frustration in their attempts, it appears Zinedine Zidane's side could settle for a Serie A-based option.

Loris Karius has taken over from Simon Mignolet as Jurgen Klopp's starting 'keeper this season. Football writer Sam McGuire recently compared Liverpool's current crop with prospective targets Alisson and Jack Butland, where the Brazil No. 1 emerged superior in several key fields:

It also doesn't help Liverpool's case that Alisson came out recently to talk up interest from alleged suitors Real, per Bates:

"Real Madrid's interest in me makes me happy. I won't deny that.

"I'm very happy when a club speaks well of me; it means I'm doing well and that they're following me. Imagine when a club like Real Madrid does that...but for now I'm focused on Roma."

Alfredo Pedulla of Italian sports channel Sportitalia (h/t Football Italia) also recently reported Napoli had made a €40 million (£35.2 million) offer to sign Alisson. However, football writer John Solano quoted Roma sporting director Monchi, who had a different take on the rumours:

According to Bates, Napoli are also the club that could divert Bayer Leverkusen No. 1 Leno away from Liverpool this summer, and the Naples outfit are said to have a £23 million bid for the German prepared. Current starter Pepe Reina will join AC Milan this summer.

Leno would appear to fit Klopp's profile in targeting players from his native Bundesliga—Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Karius were all brought in from German clubs. Leverkusen's star recently reiterated his openness to one day leaving for foreign shores, per German outlet DW Sports:

He's been the Factory Squad's No. 1 since immediately moving to the clubfrom Stuttgart—initially on loan—in August 2011, and Leno would be a much cheaper option considering the lofty valuations being attached to Alisson's transfer.

Gianluigi Buffon once held the record for most expensive goalkeeper after he joined Juventus from Parma for €52 million in 2001, and the Italy great has given Alisson great praise in his work, per The Independent:

Ederson has since broken that record when he was sold by Benfica to Manchester City for £34.7 million last summer, but the prices being touted with Alisson promise to smash that figure.

Alisson's apparent preference to join Real combined with Los Blancos' own desire to upgrade in the keeping department from incumbent Keylor Navas could see Liverpool left behind, with a concrete offer said to be in the offing.