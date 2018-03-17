Roy Halladay's Son, Braden, Pitches Against Blue Jays in Spring Training Game

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2018

A photo of former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay and a floral arrangement of his Toronto jersey number are on display during a memorial tribute for Halladay at the Philadelphia Phillies spring training baseball stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Steve Nesius/Associated Press

When Braden Halladay, the son of the late Roy Halladay, made his debut for the Canadian National Junior Team on Saturday, he did so against one of his dad's former teams—the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 17-year-old right-hander worked a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth against the Blue Jays, walking off to a standing ovation at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium in Dunedin, Florida:

Afterward, Braden described the moment to Sportsnet's Arash Madani:

Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman liked what he saw out of the youngster:

Roy died at the age of 40 in November after his plane crashed off the coast of Florida. The eight-time All-Star went 148-76 with a 3.43 ERA in 12 seasons with Toronto, and he won two Cy Young awards in his 16-year career.

The Blue Jays announced earlier this year they will retire Roy's No. 32 on Opening Day.

