Roy Halladay's Son, Braden, Pitches Against Blue Jays in Spring Training Game

Roy Halladay's Son, Braden, Pitches Against Blue Jays in Spring Training GameMarch 17, 2018
When Braden Halladay, the son of the late Roy Halladay, made his debut for the Canadian National Junior Team on Saturday, he did so against one of his dad's former teams—the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 17-year-old right-hander worked a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth against the Blue Jays, walking off to a standing ovation at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium in Dunedin, Florida:
MLB @MLB
Braden Halladay, son of the late Roy Halladay, took the mound against his father's old team today. 👏 https://t.co/dDZf8MnfPA
Afterward, Braden described the moment to Sportsnet's Arash Madani:
Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman liked what he saw out of the youngster:
Marcus Stroman @MStrooo6
My dawg @BradenHalladay is nasty too. Exciting to see the young wave of future stars! 💥💥💥
Roy died at the age of 40 in November after his plane crashed off the coast of Florida. The eight-time All-Star went 148-76 with a 3.43 ERA in 12 seasons with Toronto, and he won two Cy Young awards in his 16-year career.
The Blue Jays announced earlier this year they will retire Roy's No. 32 on Opening Day.
