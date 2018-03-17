Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ander Herrera

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ander Herrera reportedly believes his time at Manchester United is almost over, as the Spain international prepares to find a new club.

El Gol Digital (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported the midfielder will be sacrificed and sold if Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho purchases a new player in his position. Herrera has been frozen out of the starting XI after an impressive season last term, as United won the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup.

The emergence of Scott McTominay has seen Herrera dramatically fall down the pecking order, and even the poor form of Paul Pogba hasn't afforded the Spaniard extra chances to play.

According to El Gol Digital, Herrera and Mourinho's relationship broke down at the end of the last season, and he has not been able to impose himself since.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 28-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao and took time to settle as he adjusted to the stylistic qualities of the Premier League.

Herrera was named United player of the year in 2016-17, but the midfielder appears to be on his way out 12 months on.

The fan favourite began 27 games in the Premier League last season, but in contrast, he has started only eight this term.

Per El Gol Digital, Herrera desires a return to La Liga with Athletic Club and has reportedly contacted his former team about the prospect of a switch. United are eyeing Real Madrid midfielders Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic, and with Michael Carrick retiring, Mourinho is sure to revamp the centre of the park.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Herrera has been a target of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in recent times, and the player could have a number of suitors if he becomes available.

Tom Olver of Metro reported the Spanish giants were "expressing a strong interest in Herrera" back in November of last year.

United's midfield remains an issue for the Special One, and the chemistry and work rate does not match the DNA of previous Mourinho sides.

It will be a shock if the United boss doesn't throw money at the problem, and individuals will be sacrificed as the club balances the books.

Uncertainty is surrounding Pogba, with the France international residing on the bench as the 2018 FIFA World Cup approaches.

The Frenchman will be frustrated he cannot hold down a place in United's core, especially as the competition for places remains weak in central midfield.