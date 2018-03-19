Report: Orlando Scandrick Signs Redskins Contract After 9 Seasons with Cowboys

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

After wearing a star on his helmet for the first 10 years of his career, cornerback Orlando Scandrick will be sporting a different uniform for the first time in 2018 after reportedly signing with the Washington Redskins on Monday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Scandrick will ink a two-year contract worth a maximum of $10 million.

The Dallas Cowboys designated Scandrick as a post-June 1 release, granting the player free agency as requested. The move will save the team $3 million.

In 2017, he had 38 combined tackles and three passes defended. It marked the first time since 2012 that he did not record an interception, a forced fumble and a sack in a season in which he played at least one game.

Scandrick totaled 406 combined tackles, 63 passes defended, eight interceptions, eight forced fumbles, one touchdown and 11.5 sacks since being taken by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. His time in Dallas was highlighted by a second-team All-Pro nod in 2014 and being named a team caption last year.

Staying on the field proved to be an issue, however. He has played in 16 regular-season games in a season just once since 2011, with hand and back injuries limiting him to 11 games last year. He missed the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL.

Dallas wanted to get younger, making the 31-year-old expendable. Now, Washington has added an experienced defensive back to its secondary alongside Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland.

Scandrick still has the ability to make plays—when healthy. If he can stay on the field, the Redskins will get a chance to see if he has anything left in the tank.