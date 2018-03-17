Neymar Reportedly Thinks '5 Months Have Felt Like 5 Years' at PSG

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Reports linking Neymar with a swift exit from Paris Saint-Germain have intensified amid claims the Brazilian thinks "five months have felt like five years" since his £200 million move to the club from Barcelona.

Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte (h/t Kate McGreavy of MailOnline) reported Neymar's dissatisfaction playing in Ligue 1, noting he's aggrieved that he's fouled more in France and feels the refereeing is too lenient in that regard.

Other factors said to have unsettled the South American are that PSG face long travels to fixtures and stay in hotels for days before matches, and he isn't at ease with the playing surfaces in France.

McGreavy's report included quotes given by Neymar to Brazilian broadcaster Esporte Interativo in October, when he was sent off for dissent after reacting badly to a challenge from Marseille's Lucas Ocampos: "I think it was exaggerated, yes. And unfair. I spent the whole game getting enough [rough treatment]. I have many marks on my body."

McGreavy mentioned Neymar has suffered an average of 5.2 fouls per game as opposed to the much less demanding average of 3.2 per match he suffered during his four-year La Liga tenure.

Neymar is nursing an ankle injury and ruffled some feathers by opting to recover in his native Brazil rather than Paris. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi then flew to Brazil with sporting director Henrique Antero, as Pablo Polo of Spanish newspaper Marca reported, "to convince Neymar to stay at the club."

It already seems as though, less than a season into his stay at the Parc des Princes, forces are moving to engineer Neymar's departure from the French capital, although Goal's Ben Hayward suggested otherwise:

Also mentioned in McGreavy's report are claims the Selecao attacker has informed former club Barcelona he'd like to return to Camp Nou, but it's unlikely they'd have the free funds necessary to complete the purchase.

PSG boss Unai Emery was recently quizzed on speculation associating Neymar with a move back to Spain and was far from resolute in his answer, per The Independent:

Real counterpart Zinedine Zidane didn't do anything to quiet speculation when asked if he thought Neymar would be compatible with Real's "BBC" attack of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Per Marca's Patricia Terroba, he noted that Neymar was not his player before he added: "I don't know. Good players can perform in any team and any position. They are compatible. What the club does will always depend on factors like this."

The writing could be on the wall for PSG, considering Neymar spent four seasons at the Camp Nou and excelled without controversy, but his time in Paris has already been riddled with incidents.

Complaints regarding the pitches, travel times and the rate at which players foul in Ligue 1 are but the latest issues reported, with PSG already in a panic to ensure their talisman honours his contract.