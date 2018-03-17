FA Cup 2018: Quarter-Final Results, Scores, Schedule After Saturday Fixtures

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur made their way into the last four of the FA Cup on Saturday, as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion and Swansea City, respectively, in the quarter-finals.

United were uninspiring as they beat Brighton 2-0 at Old Trafford, but the Manchester giants controlled the contest for most of the game.

Spurs were excellent on their travels, and they powered through the first half to damage the confidence of the hosts at Liberty Stadium. The north London side won 3-0.

Here is the latest schedule for the competition:

Sunday—Remaining Quarter-Final Matches

Wigan Athletic vs. Southampton (1:30 p.m. GMT/9:30 a.m. ET)

Leicester City vs. Chelsea (4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET)

Recap

United continued to lack entertainment value at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils edged past an energetic Brighton side.

United manager Jose Mourinho left Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez on the bench, as the hosts played with caution and control.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The visitors failed to threaten before half-time and were punished as Romelu Lukaku's header gave United a 37th-minute advantage.

The second half continued to be a dull affair, but the Seagulls came into the match as their opponents sat back.

Jurgen Locadia was in good form for Brighton as they looked for the equaliser, but United got the job done as the final whistle loomed.

Nemanja Matic met Ashley Young's curling free-kick in the box, and the midfielder headed home with seven minutes left.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News passed along comments from a Brighton analyst:

Spurs were clinical. They travelled to Wales and comfortably reached the semi-finals as they kept a clean sheet on the road.

Christian Eriksen's 11th-minute effort quickly broke the deadlock against Swansea, but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out Heung-Min Son's goal to the disappointment of the travelling fans.

However, Erik Lamela made it 2-0 in the first minute of injury time at the end of the first half, and the Swans' heads collectively went down.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Spurs continued to dominate after the restart, and Eriksen grabbed his brace as the away team proved to be a class apart.

The Dane was too good for Swansea shortly after the hour mark, and his goal put the game to bed as Spurs go marching on in the competition.