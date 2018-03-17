Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri Await Emre Can's Response Amid Summer Rumours

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Juventus CEO Giuseppe "Beppe" Marotta has addressed the rumours regarding the club and Emre Can yet again, telling reporters the Bianconeri are awaiting the Liverpool man's response.

Marotta hasn't stopped talking about the midfielder since the turn of the year and only last week told reporters Juventus aren't the only club interested in signing him, per Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo.

He was at it again in his latest interview with Mediaset Premium (via Football Italia):

"We are periodically pointed to as a club that buys players. We have a squad suited to three tournaments and it meets our needs. We're ready to take any opportunities, I won't deny we are concentrated on Emre Can and awaiting his response. That is our primary objective. If there is a negative response, we'll move our attention on to other players."

Can has mostly dodged questions about his future of late, with his contract set to expire in the summer. As shared by Goal, he maintains he hasn't made a decision yet:

The Italian press has only amplified its reporting of late, however, and Marotta's constant comments keep the topic in the spotlight.

Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express) reported both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich―who had Can on the books before he left for Bayer Leverkusen―have expressed an interest in the 24-year-old, and the move to Turin is far from a certainty.

Can himself seems committed to the task at hand and won't let the uncertainty influence the ongoing campaign. Even if he had made up his mind already, the Germany international is unlikely to make an official announcement as long as the Reds are active in the UEFA Champions League.

These latest comments suggest Juventus have already made a concrete offer, however, and are willing to wait things out. Marotta's insistence on talking about Can is a little puzzling, but it's possible the Juventus man simply wants to keep the pressure on the midfielder.

If Can does decide to move to Turin, he'll walk into a fierce battle for minutes that will likely only intensify in the coming years. Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi are all class options, and in Rodrigo Bentancur and Rolando Mandragora, Juventus have two prospects with immense talent.

Sami Khedira could also stick around, although his performances have dropped dramatically this season, and he likely won't be able to keep his compatriot on the bench.