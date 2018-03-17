Tiger Woods Rebounds to Shoot -3 on Saturday at Arnold Palmer Invitational 2018

Tiger Woods acknowledges the gallery after making a putt for birdie on the sixth green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods bounced back Saturday from a nondescript, even-par second round at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational to shoot a three-under 69 in the third round.

At the conclusion of his day at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Bay Hill, Florida, Woods found himself in a tie for ninth place at seven under, four strokes behind leaders Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau.

The 42-year-old veteran had a fairly colorful scorecard on Saturday that featured six birdies and three bogeys.

Woods once again took advantage of the par-five holes in the third round with three birdies and one par to his credit.

Tiger got off to an inauspicious start with a bogey on the par-three second after his tee shot found the bunker, but he bounced back and went on a great run over the next four holes.

It started with a birdie on No. 3 punctuated by a 38-foot putt that found the bottom of the cup, as seen in this video courtesy of the PGA Tour on Twitter:

Woods then carded another birdie on the par-five fourth with the aid of a fantastic pitch, which set up a manageable birdie putt:

After a par at No. 5, the 14-time major champion got back on the birdie train at the sixth.

Tiger confidently stroked a mid-range putt that helped him move to two under on the day and six under for the tournament:

A bogey on the par-four eighth dropped Woods back to one under in the third round, but he returned to form a few holes later.

Woods' birdie on the par-four 11th was set up by an accurate tee shot and an ideal approach that left him roughly nine feet away from the cup:

Four consecutive pars led up to another birdie for Tiger on a par five, as he played the 16th hole expertly.

His tee shot landed in a bunker, but Woods uncorked his approach 210 yards onto the green and gave himself a chance for eagle:

Although his eagle putt missed, Woods tapped in for birdie and set up the possibility of a strong finish entering the final round.

A bogey on the par-three 17th nearly ruined that, as Tiger was unable to recover from another tee shot that landed in the bunker.

He rebounded on the par-four 18th with a 323-yard drive that set the stage for a round-closing birdie to put him at seven under for the tournament.

According to Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker, Woods was aware after the round that he needs a huge performance in the final round to have a chance at winning for the first time since 2013: "I'm going to have to go out tomorrow and shoot a low one, then get a little help."

Tiger is coming off a second-place finish at last week's Valspar Championship, and he is in great position to register a top-10 finish, or perhaps even a top-five.

A win may be too much to ask considering how many high-quality golfers sit ahead of him currently, but a solid performance Sunday will go a long way toward continuing to build momentum ahead of next month's Masters.

